Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may suffer a huge blow soon after it emerged that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru could be planning to dump him days after joining the Hustler Nation.

According to Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici, there is no guarantee that Waiguru will stick with Ruto and his UDA party.

This comes even as Waiguru joined UDA from the Jubilee Party recently after listening to her people who told her to switch to Ruto’s camp.

But speaking yesterday, Ngirici claimed that it is not the end of it, noting that Waiguru joined UDA because she (Ngirici) was there and had helped build it and popularize it in Kirinyaga.

She noted that Waiguru survives by following her around and will soon be seen following her should she decide to abandon UDA and move out.

“Waiguru is now my doppelganger and will follow me wherever I go because she can’t do it on her own,” Ngirici claimed.

Ngirici told Ruto to be careful with whom he associates himself with because some people are just liabilities, noting that Waiguru is one of them.

