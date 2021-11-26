Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – The rivalry between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru and Woman Representative Purity Ngirici has hit the roof.

This is after Waiguru viciously attacked Ngirici, accusing her of trying to cause a rift within Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking at Kagio while meeting Boda Boda riders, Waiguru, who only recently decamped to UDA, accused Ngirici of trying to intimidate her to force her to bow out of the race or bolt from the party.

However, she noted that UDA is a national party and should not be treated as personal property.

Waiguru argued that her late entry into the party does not warrant anyone to treat her like a backbencher.

”This is politics and you cannot mistreat me because of my late entry.”

“As a matter of fact, you have no say as far as elective seats are concerned, the electorate will decide,” Waiguru stated.

She noted that bringing many leaders on board would grow the party and strengthen it even as the country prepares for the 2022 elections.

”We need the party to grow and for this to happen, we need to absorb as many leaders and Kenyans as possible.”

“I am also calling on all my competitors to join the party so that we can help it grow,” she remarked.

Waiguru’s sentiments were in response to Ngirici’s remarks that the governor should tread carefully as she was a newcomer to the party.

However, Waiguru stated that she will continue mounting campaigns for herself and the UDA Party Leader William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST