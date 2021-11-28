Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has accused the police of using intimidation tactics against her and her team ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the county.

This follows fracas that ensued earlier today between her supporters and those of Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici, leading to the burning of Waiguru’s reflector jackets in the middle of the road.

Taking to her social media on Sunday, Waiguru noted that her team had been summoned by police for interrogation.

“The DCIO Kianyaga is now summoning my team threatening to arrest them before DP William Ruto’s visit to Kirinyaga.

“Please stop intimidating my team using security forces,” she stated.

Waiguru had popularised Ruto’s visit to the county urging her followers to come out in droves to rally behind the hustler movement.

The DP will be attending a church service at the ACK Kianyaga after which he will hold rallies in Kirinyaga, Kutus and Kerugoya towns.

Waiguru has in the past alleged malice from authorities after she joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfit – affiliated with Ruto.

Last month, reports had circulated online that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers had raided Waiguru’s home.

“Surely, barely 48hours after we decamped to UDA and now this?

“As a believer in the rule of law this is unfortunate.”

“Its intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same and an attempt at engineering succession politics.

“It won’t work. Kenyans are not stupid. There is God in heaven,” Waiguru stated at the time of defecting to UDA.

However, EACC through its spokesperson, Yasin Amaro, dismissed the reports saying that there were no plans by the anti-graft body to raid the governor’s house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST