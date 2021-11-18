Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – A meeting hosted by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru halted yesterday after a section of the youth attempted to disrupt it.

Waiguru was holding a meeting to popularize the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) bottom-up economic model when the youth shouted her down.

Waiguru had to ask authorities to chase away the rowdy youth claiming that they had been paid to disrupt her meeting.

“Chase out all those who are attempting to disrupt the meeting.”

“We won’t allow people to come and disturb peace,” the Governor stated before continuing with her speech.

She rallied her supporters to acknowledge the UDA party, noting that it is the party of choice for small scale enterprises that are looking to expand as they will benefit from its policies.

“The UDA party acknowledges all kinds of work including the boda boda riders, bee keeping, you name it… There’s no work that is of less value than the other,” Waiguru stated.

The Governor officially decamped from the ruling Jubilee Party to William Ruto’s UDA on October 26th, 2021.

She plans to use the party to defend her seat in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

