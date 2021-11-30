Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has claimed that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati is the biggest threat to a peaceful Kenya.

According to Kuria, Chebukati has refused to be accountable even to political parties who are the stakeholders in the upcoming 2022 elections, hence posing a threat to a peaceful Kenya.

“I support Chebukati in refusing to report to government agencies, but he has refused to be accountable even to political parties who are the stakeholders in elections.

“He is the biggest risk to a peaceful Kenya,” Kuria said

His sentiments come days after the Chebukati led IEBC pulled out of the National Multi-sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness (NMSCF).

In a letter signed by chairman Chebukati and addressed to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the commission also withdrew from the Technical Working Committee (TWC).

“Whereas we recognise that the success of the electoral process is largely determined by stakeholder engagement at all levels, we must respectfully point out that a number of the Terms of Reference of the NMSCF and the TWC has the net effect of violating the Constitution, by purporting to direct the commission on how to discharge its mandate contrary to Article 88 of the Constitution,” Chebukati said in a letter to Kibicho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST