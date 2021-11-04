Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto turned down Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s Sh40,000 donation on Wednesday during a fundraising event in Murang’a County.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, Ruto is heard telling Senator Kanga’ta that a Ksh 40,000 donation is not worthy of a person seeking the Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

“Si Unataka governor? Ksh.40,000 haitoshi governor.”

“Enda tafuta Ksh 100,000 ulete. wacha kusumbua sisi. Governor gani ya Ksh Ksh40,000? Tafuta pesa ama namna gani? Si wewe ndio umeanzisha hiyo maneno?” DP posed.

Following this request, the Murang’a Senator dashed away from the podium to go and collect more money.

As the Senator collected the remaining money from a section of his aides, Ruto joked that he can lend him in case he was running short of funds.

“Ama kama umeishiwa naweza kuongeza wewe alafu nikudai mbele,” the DP stated.

Senator Kang’ata is eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial position on a UDA ticket.

The DP was in Kiambu and Murang’a Counties to popularize his bottom-up economic model and presidential bid in the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST