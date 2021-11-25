Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has accused Ex-Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, of using social media platforms to abuse women.

Passaris, who was reacting to the leaked explicit videos by the former Nairobi boss that showed a female friend in a compromising situation, said Sonko has been using social platforms to abuse women.

“Am calling on the DCI…as a country you can block all the social media platforms of that man that has terrorized women in this country with his low self-esteem character,” she said.

Passaris spoke after a video resurfaced of her begging Sonko Sh 500,000 to bribe former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the video, Sonko agreed to Passaris’s monetary demands but he rejected the sexual advances she was making to him.

“Let me tell you I must love you a lot..” she said. To which Sonko replied: “For now let me say I do not want you to love me because I have my wife.. Let the sins you and I have done in the past remain as such..Do not love me but I will still help you”.

Here is the video and to the recording to know the real character of Passaris.

The Kenyan DAILY POST