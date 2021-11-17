Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – High Court Judge, Juma Chitembwe, is once again on the wrong side of the law after he was caught red-handed receiving a bribe of millions of shillings to deliver a favourable ruling in a case.

In a video that was shared by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, Chitembwe who early this year was arrested over bribery allegations, was seen chatting with a female client who had brought him a bag full of money.

This video will open a can of worms in the Judiciary where a number of Judges have been receiving millions of shillings in bribes to rule in favour of their givers and throw justice in the window.

Kenyans are hoping that Chief Justice Martha Koome will act because the video itself is enough evidence to sack the dishonourable Judge.

Here is the video of Justice Chitembwe being bribed with millions at his office in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST