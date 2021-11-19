Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Business almost came to a standstill in Ukambani on Thursday after detectives and officers from the anti-terror police unit arrived in Kitui to hunt down the three terror convicts who had escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The heavily armed security officers drove their cars at breakneck speed while brandishing sosphicated weapons.

It was like a scene from an action movie as seen in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.