Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was forced to cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu County after goons associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party stoned his motorcade.

The DP was on a three-day visit to Luo Nyanza, where he is supposed to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

However, when he began addressing a crowd in Kondele on Wednesday, rowdy youth started throwing stones at him, forcing police to lob tear gas to disrupt the irate crowd.

DP’s bodyguards shielded him from the missiles that were coming from every side.

Kisumu County is popularly known for supporting the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and it is well known for being Raila’s backyard.

During his speech later, Ruto lectured politicians whom he blamed for sponsoring the youth that tried to interfere with his rally.

On this, he started by telling the youth that “please stop throwing stones.

“We want some respect and Kenya is for all of us.

“There’s no need of throwing stones.”

Here is the video of DP Ruto being stoned in Kondele, Kisumu county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST