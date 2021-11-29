Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2021 – The Ugandan National carrier, Ugandan Airlines, has become the butt of all jokes on social media after a man was caught hawking grasshoppers, popularly known as Nsenene, in a flight.

In the plane that was heading to Dubai from Entebbe on Friday, November 26, passengers were seen hanging around the hawker without observing any health protocols.

The airline has since issued a statement, saying that it was considering introducing the grasshopper meal in its flight to tame future grasshopper hawking ventures in its flights.

“We do not condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it.

“We will not take this conduct on board lightly because it undermines the spirit of the national carrier,” the Airline said in a statement.

“We are considering adding Nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy, to our menu for regional and international flights on request.

“This addition of Nsenene to our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world,” the statement further read.

Here’s the viral video in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.