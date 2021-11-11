Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s team led by Dennis Itumbi has rubbished claims that the stoning incident at the Kondele roundabout was stage-managed.

Itumbi posted a video captured on a dashboard camera that shows goons stoning Ruto’s convoy of vehicles at the famous Kondele roundabout.

The goons were allegedly hired by leaders close to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“For those saying the stoning incident was stage-managed should see this video as captured by the Dash Cam of one of the cars. Goons were captured pelting stones at DP’s convoy as it headed to the Airport from Kondele.

“We salute the driver for not losing focus, it could be worse,” Itumbi posted and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.