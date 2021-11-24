Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sales Manager

General Summary:

Support the brand by driving sales within our local and international markets. Serve as a liaison between our manufacturing unit and retail unit. Maintain consistent grooming, visual merchandizing, and housekeeping standards. Maintain an up-to-date knowledge of all company designs and technical information as well as fabric compositions and care. Ensure adherence of company sales standard operating procedures (SOP). Build effective working relationships with colleagues in our store and in the manufacturing unit.

Requirements

He/she represents the company and is a proactive sales professional who operates according to the policies set by the company. He/ She ensures that all aspects of the retail section of the company runs efficiently.

Reports to the creative director

Experience: 4-8 years in a high-end sales and marketing role. Interest in fashion a must.

We embody the vision and philosophy of our ideal consumer,, she is independent, smart, honest and conscious. She ls beautiful and she loves beautiful clothes.

An understanding of luxury and the ability to translate that to the client is essential. The role requires full understanding of the brand as well as the ability to provide superior customer service. The recipient must be dedicated to the brand. He/She must be able to create a warm welcoming environment and build and develop relationships with clients.

Duties and Key Responsibilities

Support and supervise sales.

Consistently reinforce company standards with regard to store image.

Ensure you motivate sales team. Make sure sales team are enthusiastic and eager to sell.

Keep up to date with happenings within the fashion industry.

Keep staff informed weekly on store performance.

A willingness to learn the entire production process.

Computer skills in order to maintain an up to date and efficient CRM system.

Take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the products and all valuable materials in the boutique

Take charge of stock management, transfer of garments to studio, deliveries, replenishment of stock and all inventory related processes.

Manage alteration issues by having a knowledge of pinning, fitting and writing alteration tags clearly for the production manager to understand. Liaise with production manager on alteration issues.

Understand the ordering process from end to end. (see SOP)

Know exactly what products are in the boutique in order to optimize sales.

Price all garments.

Monitor timekeeping compliance and absences by staff in order to support payroll calculations.

Exude a mature, worldly business attitude and professional presentation.

Display familiarity with the product and luxury market position of the brand.

Be informed about all the activities the brand has and is going to participate in. This information should be passed onto the customer.

Have the ability to sell and exceed targets. To up sell and cross sell.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Manage, lead and analyze store KPI’s and actions.

Lead and manage boutique team.

Actively build client rapports to drive sales and build brand

awareness.

Service clients according to the brand standards.

Administer, lead and plan store operations.

Identify potential retail staff candidates.

Continuously build knowledge of our brand values, product and the

luxury retail market.

Maintain a consistent and professional appearance and manner.

Possess a sophisticated and intelligent customer approach.

Ensure that the store is merchandised according to brand visual standards.

Treat clients with respect and care NO MATTER HOW CLIENT BEHAVES.

Consistently achieve monthly sales targets.

Develop and execute regular product knowledge training for sales team.

Analyze customer base and foster client loyalty by knowing what the client wants and keeping them informed when styles or fabrics they would love come into the boutique. This will increase cross- selling and purchase frequency through existing clients.

Knowledge of what would suit the client. (color/style) CRM is helpful in this case. KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER

Ensure bestselling items are always in stock.

Provide weekly recaps to director on sales results, weekly initiatives, future strategies and general market feedback.

Plan, execute and lead all exhibitions, pop up events, cocktail parties and fashion shows.

Conduct morning meetings with sales team and plan for the day.

Support production and marketing teams in their strategy by ensuring the sales floor reflect current styles.

Treat the clothes like gold show they are precious by the way you treat and handle them. e.g., beautifully presented on hangers and handle with care.

Reporting to:1.Chief Executive Officer

2:Director Sales

Role Objectives:

Directs planning, forecasting, marketing program development, partner relationship development, collateral material development and customer satisfaction initiatives.

Develop and implement policies and procedures to assure achievement of Marketing Plan objectives.

Provide strategic input and direction for product plans and serve as primary liaison between marketing and sales.

Provide overall direction to the sales management team on issues such as sales targets, performance and call planning.

Lead the sales team in developing and implementing effective training solutions.

Develop and direct the implementation of field sales practices and procedures in order to guide the field sales force to optimum efficiency and motivational effort.

Defines data-driven action strategies in order to consistently optimize the business’s commercial performance.

Establishes short and long term sales goals and quotas in line with corporate objectives.

Leverage understanding of the local business environment to support the development of a successful sales strategy.

Role Requirements:

Strategic leadership of teams through periods of high growth, dynamic market conditions and early-stage ambiguity, similar to what you would experience in a start-up.

Strong track record of development and experimentation with new and emerging marketing channels.

Success in developing novel approaches to engage a diverse range of customers.

Effective leadership of a consumer marketing team responsible for a global brand development, creative development, go to market strategy and cross-category campaigning.

Evident success in delivering marketing campaigns that break new creative ground, engage memorably and deliver business impact.

Acumen at interpretation of detailed marketing data.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with a range of senior marketing, creative, product and business leaders to deliver unprecedented results.

Ability to work on a diverse team or with a diverse range of coworkers.

Skills and experience are to include sales and commercial team leadership and demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of Sales Training, Marketing and Market Access;

Possess the capability of analyzing trends and identifying opportunities to realize maximum results from the implementation of the brand plan;

Possess the managerial ability to effectively organize and direct the functions under incumbent’s control;

Ability to effectively communicate with sales and non-sales personnel at all levels.

Key Performance Areas

Strategy Development

Develop and implement an effective commercial strategy in accordance with the group business strategy and the global/regional sales strategy to meet the sales targets

Craft strategies for all Sales & Marketing teams,including Digital, Advertising, Communications and Creative.

Implements sales action plans that incorporate key actions that work to set KPI’s for the business.

Design branding,positioning and pricing strategies.

Identifies key marketing outlets and competitive strategies that will enable achievement of maximum sales volume.

Identifies areas of improvement in sales strategies and with a view of establishing actionable insights for the improving of sales and business profits.

Target Enforcement

Develops Sales motivation initiatives to keep high Sales performance towards the annual business target.

Define, monitor and enforce targets to the Business units /product ranges.

Budgeting & Forecasting

Prepare and manage monthly, quarterly and annual budgets for the Marketing department.

Prepares forecasts and KPI reporting for the sales leaders, CRO, and upper management, for use in organizational planning, financial forecasting, budget setting and strategic planning.

Reporting

Set, monitor and report on team goals.

Provide clear, concise and value-added management reports in support of executive meeting planning / briefing.

Prepare and present sales reports detailing sales, potential sales and areas of proposed client base expansion.

Monitor, prepare and report on marketing communications and sales activity.

Branding

Ensure our brand message is strong and consistent across all channels and marketing efforts (like events, email campaigns, web pages and promotional material).

Coordinate sales and marketing efforts to boost brand awareness.

Evangelize the product and personally help close largest deals.

Performance Analysis

Review and analyse sales performance against plans to determine effectiveness.

Customer Analysis

Analyze consumer behavior and determine customer personas.

Competition Monitoring

Identifying new trends ahead of the curve, hence, offering the business a competitive advantage and keeping it ahead of its competition in the market.

Monitor competition (acquisitions, pricing changes and new products and features)

Opportunity Identification

Identify opportunities to reach new market segments and expand market share

Relationship Building

Builds strong relationships with the external partners and consumers and regularly interacts with them by attending sales workshops, seminars and hosting events, hosting sales events for the business’s product.

Training

Develop training curriculum for Sales & Marketing Department.

Develop, implement, and review training policies and procedures.

Direct staff, training and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and marketing programme.

Sales calls/visits

Conduct sales calls/visits/approaches either independently or in collaboration with sales team to develop and establish effective business relationships with customers and explore their needs.

Maximise the existing client base through cross selling existing products and opportunities.

Agreements Negotiation

Negotiate customer supply agreements, provide input to forecasting process, marketing and customer service activities as well as lead other activities leading to the sustainable growth of the company.

Research

Conducts regular and consistent research on the latest market best practices and trends in order to constantly keep the business at par or even ahead of other players and driving greater sales resulting from the securing a greater market share.

Job Descriptions

JOB TITLE: Marketing Director

PLACE OF WORK: Head office

DEPARTMENT: Marketing

GRADE: TBD

REPORTS TO: CEO

REPORTS TO POSITION

Marketing Manager & Sale Manager

POSITION SUMMARY

To drive revenue growth and long-term profitability of the company by designing and implementing effective marketing strategy, positioning and delivering the company’s value propositions to targeted markets, locating and exploiting attractive market opportunities, managing the development and commercialization of products, gaining market leadership through customer acquisition and retention, and strengthening the eminence of the brand.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the market research process to gain customer and marketplace trends and insights, identify growth opportunities, analyze and select businesses and geographic markets to compete in.

Determine the scope of market research needs, including secondary research and research design/implementation, and define and develop required in-house capabilities required for market intelligence.

Identify promising business opportunities and ideas and present to and consult with senior management on business trends with a view to developing new services, products, and distribution channels.

Define short and long-term marketing goals, and corresponding marketing programs and initiatives, making profit and loss trade-offs to deliver revenue and profit objectives.

Drive new product development including identification of unmet customer needs and marketplace insights, development of new product/technology concepts, and building business case.

Lead the effective commercialization of newly developed product concepts by identifying and securing any human resources needed, building or securing the business and functional requirements for the product, testing and refining the product, rolling out the product.

Lead the development and delivery of sales training programs to enhance sales teams’ product knowledge and selling effectiveness.

Coordinate and lead the development and review of pricing policy for new and existing products and ensure consistent and accurate application of pricing guidelines and policies, and manage pricing appeals.

Lead the development and implementation of an integrated marketing communications and public relations programs comprising media advertising, publicity programs, events and other elements and track their effectiveness.

Oversee translation of creative briefs into advertising campaigns, media placement and purchasing, packaging art, website content, and track effectiveness of campaigns and align campaigns with product and brand goals.

Cultivate strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and business partners.

Lead the development and implementation of customer feedback instruments (i.e., surveys, etc.), insights from sales force, distribution centers and operations and use findings to improve customer experience and enhance sales force effectiveness.

PERSON SPECIFICATIONS

Education:

Master’s degree or Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Sales and Marketing, Business Administration or related field.

Full professional qualification is desirable.

Experience:

For Master’s degree (10) years of experience of which two (4) years should be at managerial level or;

For Bachelor’s degree (12) years of experience of which six (6) years should be at managerial level.

Knowledge, Skills, Competence:

Proven experience as Marketing Director

Excellent leadership and organizing skills

Analytical and creative thinking

Exquisite communication and interpersonal skills

Up to speed with current and online marketing techniques and best practices

Customer-oriented approach with aptitude

Professional chartered marketer (CIM) is a plus

How To Apply

Apply to info@fodewa.org

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.