Credit Manager

The job holder will be responsible for improved business liquidity through the development and implementation of sound credit control procedures that ensures efficient assessment of credit customers, timely collection of debts as well as elimination of bad debts.

Main Responsibilities of the job

Managerial responsibilities

Enforce all Credit Management Policy/Guidelines across the business to ensure full compliance that supports the liquidity of Toyota Kenya

Review credit limits recommended from operation and coordinate with management for final approval to ensure the approved limits are accurately captured in the system

Review monthly and weekly target collections and circulate to senior managers for recommendations on ways of bridging performance gaps

Conduct quarterly review & approval of write back of credit balances held in Toyota Kenya books as per credit policy for posting in the system

Conduct quarterly review of debtors’ ledger for bad debts and propose for write off

Monitor credit accounts to ensure sales ledger integrity is adequately maintained

Review & sign off monthly audit schedules

Coordinate & enforce all Internal Audit recommendations across the business

Review monthly debtors report and forward to Management as per requirements to ensure management recommends strategies to address the debtors account for improved liquidity

Review bank guarantees to ensure that they are adequate & valid at all times

Conduct bi – annual performance management review in order to recommend areas of competency development for the team to ensure the availability of competencies critical for timely and quality delivery of credit management services

Operational Responsibilities

Assess & endorse new credit customer’s application forms, to ascertain that customers meet the requirements as per the credit policy

Liaise with the legal office to draw the credit agreements for execution by customers and Toyota Kenya senior managers

Coordinate bi- annual credit limit reviews to ensure the reviews are done in a timely manner in compliance the Company credit management guidelines

Prepare monthly debtors report

Engage external debt collectors to collect bad debts as per the company guidelines, to ensure monies owed to the company by debtors are fully recovered

Conduct customer visits to enhance business relations, collect debts, and address credit related issues for enhanced customer retention

Minimum level of academic and professional qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or business-related field from a recognized university

CPA (K)/ACCA qualifications

Diploma In credit management

At least Six years’ relevant working experience in Credit in a busy environment of which 3 years should be in at a Management level

Excellent communication, analytical, negotiation and interpersonal skills

High integrity, professionalism and attention to detail

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Toyota Kenya on toyotakenya.com to apply

Suzuki – 2 Positions

In line with our business strategy, we are seeking to recruit highly competent, proactive, and self-driven Sales Executives – Suzuki reporting to the Branch Manager – Mombasa.

The objective of the role is to ensure the achievement of Suzuki sales targets and business growth.

Main duties and Responsibilities

Conduct regular field visits to prospect for clients in order to generate sales and gather market information to assist in planning and decision making.

Actively follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from showroom, field activities and promotions to build prospects and close sales.

Prepare quotations in a timely manner in line with the Toyota Kenya guidelines and ensure closure of sales on a timely manner.

Create sales orders in the system to facilitate timely invoicing

Prepare sales calls programs for appointment bookings with prospective clients to facilitate sales plans

Maintain regular contact with clients to promote retention and generate referrals and new business opportunities

Consistently update customers on sales order progress, respond and resolve customer queries in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction and retention

Follow up on vehicle registration documents including logbooks to ensure the documentation is availed to the customer in a timely manner for enhanced customer satisfaction and retention

Actively participate in promotional and customer training activities to market the company’s products and services to increase product awareness for enhanced sales

Support in the unit ordering process to ensure optimal stock holding at all times

The minimum level of academic and professional qualification

Degree in Sales & Marketing/Engineering or related field from a recognized institution

Minimum of 2 years sales experience with a track record of meeting and surpassing targets

Product knowledge in motor vehicles including vehicle specifications, basic mechanical knowledge will be an added advantage.

Excellent knowledge of the Coastal Region and Culture

Proficiency in MS Office packages

Driving skills

Writing & Presentation skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Toyota Kenya on toyotakenya.com to apply