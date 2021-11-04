Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Automotive Fleet Maintenance Improvement Engineer

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers, and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerators; by Fast Company, one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role:

We currently seek a Maintenance Improvement Engineer – Fleet (Automotive), under the Operational excellence unit, to Influence continuous productivity improvement of the automotive unit through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, etc. in East Africa’s largest organics recycling facility. The role is based in our facility in Sameer with considerable movement to Kinanie, AthiRiver.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Provide support in the resolution of breakdowns

Develop and update the maintenance documents; AM schedules, PM schedules, Standard Maintenance Procedures, Maintenance confirmations, etc”

Use the Problem-solving toolkit or Lean Six Sigma or TPM Toolkit to find solutions to problems

Implement corrective and preventive actions assigned to you

Provide recommendations and lead projects on;

-Improving cycle efficiencies

-Reducing costs of poor quality

-Improving mechanization, automation and energy sustainability

-Improving maintenance

Share daily reports on maintenance activities for the logistics teams

Ensure all maintenance issues are logged

Propose improvements to the manager

Calculate and track MTBF and MTTR for all vehicles

Refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability

Develop structures to measure and analyse vehicle effectiveness

Develop structures to measure and analyse vehicle capacity and utilization

Analyze and report on;

-Adherence to timelines for maintenance improvement projects

-Adherence to timelines for short and medium term corrective actions

Developing and implementing systems to automate data collection”

Coordinate with the requesting teams in developing maintenance documents; AM, PM, Standard Maintenance Procedures, Maintenance Confirmations, etc

Coordinate with the requesting teams in conducting operator assessments and training

Proactively contributing to conflict resolution through open and honest discussions, reporting unresolved conflict to your Supervisor or Talent Partner

Maintain a cordial working relationship with teammates

Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results

Work closely with support teams to analyse the impact of all issues and propose preventive actions

Lead collaboration with existing vendors

Build relationships with new vendors. Work with the internal teams to ensure new vendors are added to the system”

Develop plans and schedules for the next 1 month for all Maintenance Improvement projects

Take initiative to understand why variances in workplans exist and propose as well as implement solutions to ensure things go back on track

Refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability

Share ideas on how to standardize and improve maintenance data

Share ideas on how to improve maintenance processes

Implement improvement ideas and share feedback.

Escalate in advance when facing blocks.

Convert ambiguous tasks into tangible and actionable steps with clear outcomes.

Actively participate in problem solving sessions unrelated to your work i.e. CAPA scrums and give input on innovative ideas to improve operations.

Take lead and ownership with regard to improvement projects. Be ready to take and action on the feedback in a timely manner.

Keeping track of the maintenance expenses for all assets

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mechatronic Engineering /Mechanical Eng with a major in Automotive Engineering / Automotive Engineering

Previous Experience in handling Automotive machinery.

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role

Six Sigma certification is desirable

Job Location

Sameer with some movements to Kinanie, AthiRiver

How To Apply

Click Here to Apply

Continuous Improvement Engineer

About the role:

Sanergy is seeking to hire a Continuous Improvement (CI) Engineer to join the Operational Excellence team and take lead of Continuous Improvement projects.The role will be based in our facility in Kilifi

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develop plans, schedules, and budgets for Continuous Improvement Projects

Develop systems to increase the execution of tasks as per the Operational Maturity Matrix

Use the Problem-solving toolkit or Lean Six Sigma or TPM Toolkit to find solutions to problems

Implement corrective and preventive actions assigned to you

Provide recommendations and lead projects on;

Improving cycle efficiencies

Reducing costs of poor quality

Improving mechanization, automation, and energy sustainability

Improving maintenance

Develop and implement structures for Continuous Improvement projects built around DMAIC

Develop structures to measure and analyse plant effectiveness

Develop structures to measure and analyse plant capacity and utilization

Analyse and report on;

Adherence to timelines for continuous improvement projects

Adherence to timelines for short and medium-term corrective actions

Process cycle efficiencies

Costs of poor quality

Losses due to lack of mechanization, automation, and energy sustainability

Analyse and implement ICT tools to more efficiently implement and sustain the Factory Management Systems (Efficiencies, costs, utilization, etc)

Developing and implementing systems to automate data collection

Implement lean manufacturing to continually improve the production process

Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results

Work closely with support teams to analyse the impact of all issues and propose preventive actions

Host Kaizen workshops

Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results

Lead collaboration with existing vendors

Build relationships with new vendors. Work with the internal teams to ensure new vendors are added to the system

Develop plans and schedules for the next 1 month for all Continuous Improvement projects

Take initiative to understand why variances in work plans exist and propose as well as implement solutions to ensure things go back on track

Develop quarterly goals for the role

Convert ambiguous tasks into tangible and actionable steps with clear outcomes.

Coach the teammates on continuous improvement methodologies through workshops

Actively participate in problem-solving sessions unrelated to your work i.e. CAPA scrums and give input on innovative ideas to improve operations.

Take lead and ownership with regard to improvement projects. Be ready to take and act on the feedback in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in Engineering

Advanced degree preferred

Six Sigma certification is desirable

2-3 years experience working in a similar role

Job Location

Kilifi

How To Apply

Click Here to Apply

Maintenance Improvement Engineer

About the role:

We currently seek a Maintenance Improvement Engineer -Kilifi, under the Operational excellence unit, to Influence continuous productivity improvement of the automotive unit through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, etc. in East Africa’s largest organics recycling facility. The role is based in our facility in Kilifi.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Utilize best practice continuous improvement methodologies to drive effective training and development of these capabilities to ensure a sustainable continuous improvement culture through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, and Six Sigma.

Influence continuous productivity improvement through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, and Six Sigma.

Facilitating the production teams to achieve daily/hourly KPIsthrough problem solving, review of FMEAs, and preparation of OEE and other technical data aimed at exposing areas of improvement within the process.

Develop standard operating procedures and work instructions for asset usage and maintenance

Provide support in the resolution of breakdowns

Liaise with the supervisor in the implementation of the problem-solving tools

Implement corrective and preventive actions within the allocated timelines

Ensure all maintenance issues are logged

Propose maintenance improvements to the manager

Calculate and track MTBF and MTTR for all equipment

Develop and refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability

Coordinate with the requesting teams in conducting Preventive Maintenance, resolving Breakdowns, operator assessments, and training.

Proactively contributing to conflict resolution through open and honest discussions, reporting unresolved conflict to your Supervisor or Talent Partner

Maintain a cordial working relationship with teammates

Work with existing vendors within the established relationship

Suggest new vendors to the manager or supervisor

Develop a monthly and weekly schedule for operator and technician assessments and training

Share ideas on how to standardize and improve maintenance data and processes

Implement improvement ideas and share feedback

Escalate in advance when facing blocks

Keeping track of the maintenance expenses for all assets

Ask questions and listen to items escalated by the operators in order to understand issues with the assets”- Provide feedback to operators on the usage of assets

Ask for feedback from stakeholders (operators and managers) to improve the maintenance performance

Execute tasks within the existing processes and policies

Share a report of team failures and learning derived from them

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mechatronic Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering(with experience in mechanical Maintenance/Machinery) /Mechanical Engineering(with experience in Electrical Maintenance/Machinery)

Experience in handling both mechanical and electrical machinery.

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role

Previous experience working with; vibro fluid bed dryer and cooler, electrical dryers, conveyors, boilers, climate control systems, motors, security systems, PLCs (Siemens and Delta), generators, transformers, power distribution systems, consumer units, control panels, switch gears, solar system, and inverters.

Job Location

Kilifi

How To Apply

Click Here to Apply

NOTE TO APPLICANTS

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE