Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Automotive Fleet Maintenance Improvement Engineer
Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:
- We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!
- We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!
- We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers, and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.
Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerators; by Fast Company, one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.
About the role:
We currently seek a Maintenance Improvement Engineer – Fleet (Automotive), under the Operational excellence unit, to Influence continuous productivity improvement of the automotive unit through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, etc. in East Africa’s largest organics recycling facility. The role is based in our facility in Sameer with considerable movement to Kinanie, AthiRiver.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide support in the resolution of breakdowns
- Develop and update the maintenance documents; AM schedules, PM schedules, Standard Maintenance Procedures, Maintenance confirmations, etc”
- Use the Problem-solving toolkit or Lean Six Sigma or TPM Toolkit to find solutions to problems
- Implement corrective and preventive actions assigned to you
- Provide recommendations and lead projects on;
-Improving cycle efficiencies
-Reducing costs of poor quality
-Improving mechanization, automation and energy sustainability
-Improving maintenance
- Share daily reports on maintenance activities for the logistics teams
- Ensure all maintenance issues are logged
- Propose improvements to the manager
- Calculate and track MTBF and MTTR for all vehicles
- Refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability
- Develop structures to measure and analyse vehicle effectiveness
- Develop structures to measure and analyse vehicle capacity and utilization
- Analyze and report on;
-Adherence to timelines for maintenance improvement projects
-Adherence to timelines for short and medium term corrective actions
- Developing and implementing systems to automate data collection”
- Coordinate with the requesting teams in developing maintenance documents; AM, PM, Standard Maintenance Procedures, Maintenance Confirmations, etc
- Coordinate with the requesting teams in conducting operator assessments and training
- Proactively contributing to conflict resolution through open and honest discussions, reporting unresolved conflict to your Supervisor or Talent Partner
- Maintain a cordial working relationship with teammates
- Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results
- Work closely with support teams to analyse the impact of all issues and propose preventive actions
- Lead collaboration with existing vendors
- Build relationships with new vendors. Work with the internal teams to ensure new vendors are added to the system”
- Develop plans and schedules for the next 1 month for all Maintenance Improvement projects
- Take initiative to understand why variances in workplans exist and propose as well as implement solutions to ensure things go back on track
- Refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability
- Share ideas on how to standardize and improve maintenance data
- Share ideas on how to improve maintenance processes
- Implement improvement ideas and share feedback.
- Escalate in advance when facing blocks.
- Convert ambiguous tasks into tangible and actionable steps with clear outcomes.
- Actively participate in problem solving sessions unrelated to your work i.e. CAPA scrums and give input on innovative ideas to improve operations.
- Take lead and ownership with regard to improvement projects. Be ready to take and action on the feedback in a timely manner.
- Keeping track of the maintenance expenses for all assets
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mechatronic Engineering /Mechanical Eng with a major in Automotive Engineering / Automotive Engineering
- Previous Experience in handling Automotive machinery.
- Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role
- Six Sigma certification is desirable
Job Location
Sameer with some movements to Kinanie, AthiRiver
How To Apply
Continuous Improvement Engineer
Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:
- We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!
- We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!
- We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers, and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.
Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerators; by Fast Company, one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.
About the role:
Sanergy is seeking to hire a Continuous Improvement (CI) Engineer to join the Operational Excellence team and take lead of Continuous Improvement projects.The role will be based in our facility in Kilifi
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop plans, schedules, and budgets for Continuous Improvement Projects
- Develop systems to increase the execution of tasks as per the Operational Maturity Matrix
- Use the Problem-solving toolkit or Lean Six Sigma or TPM Toolkit to find solutions to problems
- Implement corrective and preventive actions assigned to you
- Provide recommendations and lead projects on;
- Improving cycle efficiencies
- Reducing costs of poor quality
- Improving mechanization, automation, and energy sustainability
- Improving maintenance
- Develop and implement structures for Continuous Improvement projects built around DMAIC
- Develop structures to measure and analyse plant effectiveness
- Develop structures to measure and analyse plant capacity and utilization
- Analyse and report on;
- Adherence to timelines for continuous improvement projects
- Adherence to timelines for short and medium-term corrective actions
- Process cycle efficiencies
- Costs of poor quality
- Losses due to lack of mechanization, automation, and energy sustainability
- Analyse and implement ICT tools to more efficiently implement and sustain the Factory Management Systems (Efficiencies, costs, utilization, etc)
- Developing and implementing systems to automate data collection
- Implement lean manufacturing to continually improve the production process
- Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results
- Work closely with support teams to analyse the impact of all issues and propose preventive actions
- Host Kaizen workshops
- Facilitate the deployment of new and changed processes to provide improved results
- Lead collaboration with existing vendors
- Build relationships with new vendors. Work with the internal teams to ensure new vendors are added to the system
- Develop plans and schedules for the next 1 month for all Continuous Improvement projects
- Take initiative to understand why variances in work plans exist and propose as well as implement solutions to ensure things go back on track
- Develop quarterly goals for the role
- Convert ambiguous tasks into tangible and actionable steps with clear outcomes.
- Coach the teammates on continuous improvement methodologies through workshops
- Actively participate in problem-solving sessions unrelated to your work i.e. CAPA scrums and give input on innovative ideas to improve operations.
- Take lead and ownership with regard to improvement projects. Be ready to take and act on the feedback in a timely manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor degree in Engineering
- Advanced degree preferred
- Six Sigma certification is desirable
- 2-3 years experience working in a similar role
Job Location
Kilifi
How To Apply
Maintenance Improvement Engineer
Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:
- We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!
- We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!
- We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers, and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.
Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerators; by Fast Company, one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.
About the role:
We currently seek a Maintenance Improvement Engineer -Kilifi, under the Operational excellence unit, to Influence continuous productivity improvement of the automotive unit through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, etc. in East Africa’s largest organics recycling facility. The role is based in our facility in Kilifi.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Utilize best practice continuous improvement methodologies to drive effective training and development of these capabilities to ensure a sustainable continuous improvement culture through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, and Six Sigma.
- Influence continuous productivity improvement through recognized productivity programs such as OE, TPM, and Six Sigma.
- Facilitating the production teams to achieve daily/hourly KPIsthrough problem solving, review of FMEAs, and preparation of OEE and other technical data aimed at exposing areas of improvement within the process.
- Develop standard operating procedures and work instructions for asset usage and maintenance
- Provide support in the resolution of breakdowns
- Liaise with the supervisor in the implementation of the problem-solving tools
- Implement corrective and preventive actions within the allocated timelines
- Ensure all maintenance issues are logged
- Propose maintenance improvements to the manager
- Calculate and track MTBF and MTTR for all equipment
- Develop and refine AM and PM schedules to improve equipment reliability
- Coordinate with the requesting teams in conducting Preventive Maintenance, resolving Breakdowns, operator assessments, and training.
- Proactively contributing to conflict resolution through open and honest discussions, reporting unresolved conflict to your Supervisor or Talent Partner
- Maintain a cordial working relationship with teammates
- Work with existing vendors within the established relationship
- Suggest new vendors to the manager or supervisor
- Develop a monthly and weekly schedule for operator and technician assessments and training
- Share ideas on how to standardize and improve maintenance data and processes
- Implement improvement ideas and share feedback
- Escalate in advance when facing blocks
- Keeping track of the maintenance expenses for all assets
- Ask questions and listen to items escalated by the operators in order to understand issues with the assets”- Provide feedback to operators on the usage of assets
- Ask for feedback from stakeholders (operators and managers) to improve the maintenance performance
- Execute tasks within the existing processes and policies
- Share a report of team failures and learning derived from them
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mechatronic Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering(with experience in mechanical Maintenance/Machinery) /Mechanical Engineering(with experience in Electrical Maintenance/Machinery)
- Experience in handling both mechanical and electrical machinery.
- Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role
- Previous experience working with; vibro fluid bed dryer and cooler, electrical dryers, conveyors, boilers, climate control systems, motors, security systems, PLCs (Siemens and Delta), generators, transformers, power distribution systems, consumer units, control panels, switch gears, solar system, and inverters.
Job Location
Kilifi
How To Apply
NOTE TO APPLICANTS
SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.
SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>