Royal Media Services is looking for a Senior Quality Assurance Engineer to be based in one of our subsidiary Companies. He/She will develop, apply and maintain quality standards for company software products with adherence to both internal and external standards. He/She develops and executes software test plans. Analyzes and writes test standards and procedures. Maintains documentation of test results.

Analyzes test results and recommends corrective actions.

Responsibilities

Meeting with the software/product designers to determine quality assurance parameters

Reviewing requirements, specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback

Create detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases

Estimate, prioritize, plan and coordinate testing activities

Design, develop and execute automation scripts using open source tools

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform thorough regression testing when bugs are resolved

Develop and apply testing processes for new and existing products to meet client needs

Liaise with internal teams (e.g. developers and product managers) to identify system requirements

Monitor debugging process results

Investigate the causes of non-conforming software and train users to implement solutions

Track quality assurance metrics, like defect densities and open defect counts

Stay up-to-date with new testing tools and test strategies

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, product management or other related discipline

Must have hands-on experience (minimum 3 years) in manual and/or automated testing of web/mobile apps and APIs

Must be familiar with relevant tools and technologies: Jira, Confluence, GitLab, cypress, JAVA, JavaScript, TypeScript

Proven ability to write test plans and test cases based on product requirements and design specifications.

Complete and thorough knowledge of the SDLC, STLC and testing methodologies

Ability to work effectively with Developers, Product Managers, and System Administrators.

Self-starter who learns quickly and takes immediate ownership of projects with little supervision.

Minimum 3 years of experience working with product owners / customers / developers

Needs to have Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention-to-detail, analytical skills, and creative problem-solving skills.

Previous experience as a QA engineer

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV and a one-page statement explaining why you are the ideal candidate for the position to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Friday 3rd December 2021

Clearly cite Job Ref No. HRD/CAL/SQAE/12/2021 as your email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Royal Media Services is looking for a Data Analyst Lead to be based in one of our subsidiary Companies.

He/She will support our Product, Sales, Leadership and Marketing teams with insights gained from analyzing a wide variety of company data.

The ideal candidate will analyze, process, and model data then interpret the results to create actionable plans for the company. He or she is expected to utilize his/her skills in both technology and social science to find trends and manage data, then utilize industry knowledge, contextual understanding, skepticism of existing assumptions – to uncover solutions to our business challenges.

You shall be expected to formulate strategies to collect, interpret and make sense of messy, unstructured data, from sources such as smart devices, social media feeds, and emails that don’t neatly fit into a database.

Responsibilities

Working with stakeholders to identify opportunities for leveraging company data and improve business outcomes

Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive innovation, optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies

Employ sophisticated analytical methods, machine learning and statistical methods to prepare data forin predictive and prescriptive modeling

Perform exploratory data analysis (EDA) to determine how to handle missing data and to look for trends and/or opportunities

Discovering new algorithms to solve problems and build programs to automate repetitive work

Communicate predictions and findings to management, marketing and other stakeholders through effective data visualizations and reports

Research new ways for modelling and predictive behavior for large scale projects.

Lead data mining and collection procedures.

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Applied Math or any other quantitative field.

3+ years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models.

Proven experience using statistical computer languages, preferably Python and R, to manipulate dataand draw insights from large data sets.

Hands-on experience with big data processing engines like Apache Spark

Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using: Power BI, Data Studio etc.

Have great communication skills and are a strong advocate of using data science to drive decisions

Commercial understanding, strategic and creative thinking.

Ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects meeting tight deadlines.

Strong drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Results-orientation and self-motivation, taking accountability for business performance issues.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Strong organizational and leadership skills

A business mindset

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV and a one-page statement explaining why you are the ideal candidate for the position to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Friday 3rd December 2021

Clearly cite Job Ref No. HRD/CAL/DAL/12/2021 as your email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.