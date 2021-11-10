Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Automotive Engineering (Motor Vehicle Mechanics)
Requirements
Applications are invited from suitable candidates with a minimum of 3 (Thre) years teaching experience in a tertiary institution, to teach in the following schools in either our Thika Road, Nairobi or Ongata Rongai campus.
Hospitality & Tourism Studies
Requirements
How To Apply
To express interest in this opportunity, send your application (indicating preferred Campus) to:
The Human Resource Manager
Nibs Technical College
P.0 Box 1227-00232, RUIRU
You can also drop your application in any of our campuses or send your application to hr@nibs.ac.ke
Applications should reach us on or before 12th November 2021.
