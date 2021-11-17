Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data & Applied Scientist (Substrate App Platform)

The Substrate App Platform group is part of Microsoft 365 Core Platform organization. This is an interesting point in time as M365 evolves from an email platform to a platform that enables a deep pipeline of Microsoft apps and services that leverage the Substrate’s scale and high-value data to deliver intelligent experiences to end users. We need the best to take the initiative and work with engineers across E+D and Microsoft to build the next-gen platform in the Substrate.

To deliver on our mission to empower people and organizations to achieve more, we need to analyze our large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization, improve user experience for our products and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. You need to have strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating algorithms and creating/running simulations. You must be comfortable working with a wide range of stakeholders and functional teams. The right candidate will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.

The position is full-time and based in our Nairobi office.

Responsibilities

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyze signals data from the substrate to drive optimization and improvement of product user experience.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

MS/BS in CS/EE/Applied Mathematics/Statistics/DS/ML or related fields.

3+ years of professional experience working with machine learning libraries and real world data science problems.

3+ years of professional experience in at least one scripting language (Python, NodeJS, Ruby, Perl).

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Preferred Qualifications:

A successful candidate will show skills in the following areas:

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.

Passion for problem-solving.

Good communication skills

Working in agile teams with strong customer focus

Experience in Azure, Exchange, or other cloud and distributed systems is a plus.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Microsoft on careers.microsoft.com to apply

Program Manager (Network Security)

This role focuses specifically on Azure network security (Azure Firewall, DDoS Protection, and WAF). The ideal candidate must possess a strong technical background in some combination of the following: application security, network security, network architecture, and cloud computing (Azure).

Responsibilities

Dig deep into the technologies as a Subject Matter Expert

Understand the story behind our security solutions, and tell it both internally and externally at events like Ready, Ignite, Tech Summits, etc.

Work directly with customers to validate successful deployments and guide secure network architecture decisions.

Recognize our customers’ needs, how these needs drive deployments, and what feature gaps exist.

Drive the customer story internally to lead the evolution of our products.

Contribute to the technical documentation for our products, writing blogs, troubleshooting guides, reference architectures, playbooks, etc.

Maintain demo/lab environment for effective demonstration, problem solving, and learning.

Work with early adopter customers in preview programs to test new scenarios, gather feedback and triage issues with developers.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Technical experience in enterprise security and/or networking.

Technical experience in cloud computing, preferably Azure.

Preferred Qualifications:

Demonstrated ability to come up-to-speed quickly on a new technical domain.

Passion for technology, software engineering, quality, and customer solutions

Excellent Technical PM fundamentals: design savvy, data-driven, disciplined, deep and diverse customer empathy, passion for learning, can-do creativity, concise communications and PM persuasion skills.

Creativity and optimism grounded in practical engineering and business know-how.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Microsoft on careers.microsoft.com to apply