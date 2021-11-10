Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DIRECTOR, KENYATTA UNIVERSITY TV & RADIO – GRADE 15

Reporting to the Vice –Chancellor, the Director, KU TV & Radio will manage and oversee all work activities at KU TV & Radio.

Responsibilities

Perform all executive producer roles through planning, co-coordinating and controlling the production and operation of TV & Radio

Managing, directing and evaluating the performance of a team of producers, programmers and designers to follow through the departmental strategy

Initiation, formulation and implementation of TV and Radio Programme policies and interpretation of National Policies affecting Programmes.

Develop and maintain attractive program schedules to ensure growth and sustainability of audience.

Oversee the station’s budget by developing and implementing sales and marketing plans

Planning, co-coordinating and controlling the production and operation of TV channels

Consistent identification of communication solutions, needs and opportunities for the TV channels

Proactively networking with local and international partners to provide a wide spectrum of beneficial working relationships to the University TV &Radio.

Participating in high level presentation at Board and Management level and represent KU TV & Radio interests.

Prepare periodic reports for management as may be requested from time to time.

Qualifications

A minimum of Masters Degree in TV Production, Communication, Radio Production or any other relevant media studies qualification from a registered and recognized institution with at least five (5) years working experience as a TV Director, Radio Director or Producer or any other comparable position in print or electronic media

OR

A Masters Degree in any other area with a HND or Diploma in Media studies from a registered and recognized institution with five (5) years work experience in print or electronic media

Well versed with relevant legislations

Knowledge of professional standards

Must be conversant with contemporary and future trends and dynamics of broadcast media industry

High integrity and ability to work without close supervision

Additional Skills / Requirements:

Critical Thinking

Communication skills

Ability to Multitask

Leadership skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure

PENSIONS MANAGER – GRADE 15

Reporting to the Kenyatta University Pension Trustee Board, the Pensions Manager will work together with the Kenyatta University Employee Pension Fund to carry out the following functions.

Responsibilities

To give advice to the University in relation to legislative issues concerning pensions.

Be in charge of management of the University’s pension scheme

Responsible for all statements, advice and information given to employees and members of the pension scheme as required.

Ensure monthly and annual reconciliation of contributions to the pension scheme.

In consultation with the Board of Trustees, make decisions with regard to the running of the Pension Schemes by interpretation of scheme rules, legislation and current practice.

Act as the first stage decision maker for Internal Disputes Resolution and make appropriate decisions on behalf of the Scheme

Qualifications

Masters’ Degree in Financial Management or any other relevant area from a recognized institution

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option)

Holder of CPA (K).

At least five (5) years relevant working experience in a similar position in a reputable organization

Additional Skills / Requirements

Communication skills

Leadership skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure

CHIEF INTERNAL AUDITOR – GRADE 15

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Chief Internal Auditor will work together with the University Management and the University Council Audit Committee to provide internal processes control and risk management.

Responsibilities

Oversee the development of implementation policies and procedures that guide the University Internal Audit Functions.

Carry out a full audit cycle on University Operation effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable government directives and regulations.

Analyze and evaluate reports, data and any other relevant documentation from Finance Department and recommend how procedures and processes can be made more effective.

Facilitate the development and implementation of the yearly Internal Audit plan

Provide Management with reports on internal audit activities and engagements, as may be required.

Provide quarterly reports to the University Council Audit Committee to facilitate decision making.

Carry out investigative audits as may be requested by Management from time to time.

Liaise with external auditors in both interim and final audits, for an external opinion of the financial affairs of Kenyatta University.

Qualifications

Masters’ Degree in Financial Management or any other relevant area from a registered and recognized institution

Bachelors’ Degree in Commerce, Business Management or any equivalent from a registered and recognized institution

CPA (K), ACCA or the equivalent qualification

At least five years’ working experience as a Senior Finance Manager in a reputable organization.

Computer literate

Knowledge of Public Finance Management Act

Knowledge of Accounting systems

Knowledge of the relevant legislations

Knowledge of professional standards

Additional Skills / Requirements

Communication skills

Leadership skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Must pass the integrity test as required by Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

The terms for the above position includes a two (2) year performance based renewable contract, a generous medical scheme, house allowance and commuting allowance.

The applicants should provide full details of educational and professional qualification, work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address.

Copies of certificates and testimonials should also be enclosed giving the names and addresses of three (3) referees who are conversant with the applicant’s competence in area of specialization.

Applicants and Referees should write directly to:

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration)

Kenyatta University

PO. BOX 43844 – 00100 NAIROBI

Applications and letters from the referees should be received not later than

11TH NOVEMBER 2021

Kenyatta University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only successful candidates will be contacted