DevOps Engineer

The Position:

The DevOps Engineer works with application developers to automate and accelerate the testing, release, and deployment of applications into a runtime environment quickly and reliably. The DevOps Engineer will have a background in development, operations, and full-stack implementations. The DevOps engineer acts as a fulcrum between development and operational teams, and basically forms the foundation of the entire DevOps environment.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Deployment (CD) strategy that allows the organization to use DevOps at scale.

Envision, build, and execute automated testing plans for all the software developed in the organization and provide reporting templates for monitoring testing coverage.

Contribute to developing best practices for infrastructure as code (such as Puppet, Shell scripting); software build tools (such as Maven, Gradle, etc.) and continuous integration tools (such as Jenkins, TeamCity, etc.)

Mentoring and coaching junior software developers in gaining experience and assuming DevOps responsibilities.

Design, build & maintain infrastructure to support a continuous software development process, including all phases of development, quality assurance and software deployment.

Provides direction into standards and procedures for monitoring, capacity planning, tuning, maintenance, performance optimization, backups, and recovery; ensures infrastructure will meet capacity requirements to deliver on time.

Setup/Configuration/Administration of code Repositories like Git, SVN

Manage Image storage to ensure consistency and recoverability of the same as required.

Development of process and procedures of code versions to ensure proper governance and security is always maintained within the enterprise.

Acts as a thought leader for DevOps practice in the organization while working with stakeholders to select “fit for purpose tools” to be used in the DevOps orchestration/automation processes.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Certification in cloud technologies such as Kubernetes, OpenShift or related.

Use of DevOps tools such as Jenkins, Ansible or similar and professional software development using JAVA, Python etc is required.

3 years’ experience in commercial software development with at least 2 years’ experience in developing release pipelines and GitOps frameworks.

Proficient in scripting.

Hands-on knowledge of configuration management and deployment tools like Puppet, Ansible, Chef, Terraform.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

The above position is demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 12th November 2021.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Now

Programme Manager 2jiajiri

The Position:

KCB Foundation directs the delivery of corporate citizenship responsibilities on behalf of the KCB Group. Over the past 7 years, the KCB Foundation has supported grassroots communities in Kenya to prioritize education, grow small enterprises, improve health status, protect the environment, and access humanitarian aid. Financial support for these programmes is provided primarily by KCB which commits 1% of its pre-tax profits to support community development. To guarantee optimum impact for communities involved in its programmes, the KCB Foundation forges strategic partnerships, deploys appropriate expertise, and tracks results on a continuous basis.

The job holder is responsible for 2jiajiri program management (beneficiary mobilization, business development and linkages and access to finance), work planning and budget management as well as partnerships management at a program level.

Key Responsibilities

Design, plan, and manage the 2jiajiri Programme (Phase I and II) and all related projects and activities.

Manage the beneficiaries, institutions, and partners on-boarding process.

Monitor the beneficiary/customer journey and experience with active direct engagement with beneficiaries to monitor progress and identify emerging issues.

Monitor performance of beneficiaries under the Phase II BDS Services, including performance of loans and quality of business development plans.

Build partnerships with stakeholders in public and private sector for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of the programmes.

Oversight of financial planning, management, and control of programme budget.

Develop, organize, and implement staff engagement opportunities in the programmes

Manage the communication process and methods and channels required to deliver the programme components and to ensure stakeholders including private sector, governments and the beneficiaries are well informed and emerging programmatic issues resolved.

Conduct project proposal reviews and project assessment and provide feedback to grant applicants.

Work with MEL team to conduct monitoring and evaluation (programmatic and financials) of projects to demonstrate and track impact and generate pertinent reports.

Organize and manage project commissioning events.

Manage relationships with grantees and other stakeholders.

Work plan and resource management.

Work with partnerships and communications and policy and advocacy to shape opinion and share.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business/ Education/ Community Development/ Strategic Management or related field from a recognized institution.

Certification in Project Management.

5 years’ experience in in Business Development with experience in Bank Lending and Credit Management in a financial services sector.

At least 4 years in Programme/ Project Management with experience in community mobilization & stakeholder engagement.

Experience in Donor Partnerships Management.

Exceptional Relationship and People Management Skills with ability to liaise with diverse stakeholders.

Hardware Engineer

The Position:

Technology Infrastructure department oversees planning, deployment and operation of state-of-the-art infrastructure services that include server, storage, network, databases, and Cloud that support mission critical services for the Bank.

The position holder will provide primary support for systems infrastructure (Server, Storage, Operating Systems and Virtualization). The job holder will also be responsible for ensuring all required security controls and audit remediation is done for the responsible infrastructure.

Responsibilities

Responsible for systems support including but not limited to availability, performance and reliability of all on-premise IT systems infrastructure.

Responsible for infrastructure optimization of all IT infrastructure to ensure optimal infrastructure performance.

Administration duties including Windows Active Directory object maintenance, complex troubleshooting and repair tasks on Active Directory, Windows Server 2008-2019, Domain Controllers, DNS, user authentication and other operational systems as needed.

Implementation tools to aid in improving operation efficiencies in monitoring and infrastructure management.

Automation of Directory Services to provide Identity Management and User/Group management tools utilizing Active Directory as the backbone for the Identity Access Management implementation.

Establishes service specifications to other systems including permissions modification, deletion, role definitions, reclassification and other similar access management related functions.

Service Quality Management: Ensure IT and Infrastructure platforms perform within or exceed KPIs, ensure ability of the system to support specific forms of traffic, and to support end user experience.

Resolve faults on all systems deployed for IT infrastructure platforms.

Implements best practice security measures to ensure the integrity and continuity of systems services and information and continiousl monitor security compliance.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in ICT or Electrical Engineering or related field.

Certification in VMware (VCP), Microsoft /Linux Professional certification in systems.

3 years Technology experience with experience in:

Operating Systems Administration in Linux and Windows.

Storage Administrations.

Virtualization administration on VMware.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

