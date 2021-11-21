Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Work Order Admin

Creating a diverse and inclusive culture where we all feel welcomed, valued and empowered to achieve our full potential is important to who we are today and where we’re headed in the future. And we know that unique backgrounds, experiences and perspectives help us think bigger, spark innovation and succeed together.

If this job description resonates with you, we encourage you to apply even if you don’t meet all of the requirements below. We’re interested in getting to know you and what you bring to the table!

What this job involves –

Utilizing various software packages to produce correspondence, documents, presentations, spreadsheets and databases

Maintain document control records

Support the team to produce high standard quality documents and deliverables in MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint

Ensure day-to-day team support functions are carried out in relation to office stationery and office consumables, and the purchasing of other equipment and materials required by the team.

Provide minutes of meetings and distribute within an appropriate timeframe

Develop an understanding of the key areas of FM delivery to be able to provide support to all members of the FM team

Utilize the clients system for booking the use of site meeting rooms

Coordinate the team requirements with Macro head office in Dubai

To ensure FM administration services are delivered efficiently and effectively

Ensure appropriate Macro processes and procedures are followed

Implementing and maintaining filing systems (both electronic and hard copy systems). Organising and storing paperwork, documents and computer based information

Facilities Team meeting arrangements

Preparation of quotations and purchase orders

Preparation and cross checking of contractor invoices

Daily interface with client and contractors.

Security access to the building – cross checking of staff visa/employment information

Prepares monthly client reports, financial reports and updates local policies and procedures.

Drafting letters, verbal instruction forms, contracts and other documentation as necessary.

Assisting the FM managers with procurement and tendering exercises.

Other project related activity as required

Ensuring working in accordance with HS&E procedures and instructions, contractual, legislative and local requirements

Reporting immediately to line management if they sustain an injury or become ill whilst at work, or where they are directly involved in or witness any serious incident, dangerous occurrence or significant environmental pollution incident



Notifying line management of any identified or suggested opportunity for improvement of the HSEMS and associated health, safety & environmental risk controls

What You Can Expect From Us

We succeed together and believe the best inspire the best, so we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our success.

Our Total Rewards program reflects our commitment to helping you achieve your career ambitions, recognizing your contributions, investing in your well-being and providing competitive benefits and pay.



How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to JLL on jll.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com to apply

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.

Community Host

Responsible for internal employee services such as ownership of office space, fostering employee engagement and supporting the hybrid worker experience.

Job Description

Proactive inspection and floor walks

Raising works orders

Main point of contact for escalations and feedback

Raise cleanliness issues such as replenishment of items

Manage meeting room booking system

Manage the desk booking system (where applicable)

Ensure all signage and messages are current and relevant

Ensure neighborhood/zoning maps are up to date

Timely reporting on workplace issues

Assist with Av/VA and other tech enquiries

Work with new joiners on orientation tours

Support collection of data

Communicating with hospitality teams for any external meetings

Ensure vending areas, social hubs and pantry areas are appropriately stocked with required items

Ensure centralized supplies are stocked i.e. stationery

Locker Management and support

Ensuring all desks are readily available for colleagues each morning

Support change management activates

Support health & safety function when required

Assist and cascade any home working enquiries

Sound like you? To apply you need to be / have:

You are passionate about people, providing them with great experiences. A natural “people person” with exceptional Customer Service skills

Has strong relationship building skills to be able to get to know, understand and respond to the needs of our staff and customers

High attention to detail

Flexible and proactive

Ability to react quickly and decisively when faced with a problem or issue

Team player, 3 years’ experience in working within a Front of House or Reception environment ideally gained within a corporate or hotel environment

Able to work off their own initiative and with minimal direction

Strong team player with a commitment to support their colleagues

Exceptionally organised and skilled in multi-tasking

Computer Literate – good understanding and working knowledge of office software.

Communication – good level written, oral communications skills. An influential communicator, with the ability to deliver clear and concise messages and identify mutually agreeable solutions.

Proven track record of achievement

An ability to understand problems, its impact and provide resolutions in a timely manner

Feel empowered to take action and resolve issues quickly and thoughtfully

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Soft Services Manager

What this job involves –

The Soft Services Manager (Operations) is responsible for ensuring that the vendor is managed in line with the IFM vendor management process, and in accordance with contracts, measurable Key Performance Indicators and Service Level Agreements.

In all instances, the Soft Services manager is responsible for working closely with the onsite delivery teams to ensure that:

Full compliance to Environmental Health and Safety regulations is continuously achieved

Services are managed and delivered consistently across the portfolio of sites

Establish relationships with client Site Leads, , Area and Regional FM managers, business partners such as EHS leads, IT to establish trust and credibility in the delivery of IFM services

Support the resolution of Soft services FM issues at sites under purview, escalating when needed

Develop the team’s existing skills and add new competencies to enhance service and drive opportunities for more self-performance

Drive performance as measured by client’s Key Performance Indicators

Manage subcontractors and suppliers to deliver goods and services against contracts and expectations

Ensure client satisfaction with delivery of Facility Management services and provide a lead role in monitoring and increasing customer satisfaction.

Support in the implementation of short and long-term projects for the client as requested.

Gap Analyses full sites PPM schedule against site assets or existing schedules.

Full understanding of Operational Scope of Works across region

Oversight and support for Operations – providing real support (on-site and remote) to all Soft Services operations managed by JLL

Develop and support a sustainability and sourcing focus, delivering quality, frugal and sustainable solutions for Client.

Engage and collaborate with EMEA peer group to build consistency of solution/process across all Services delivered.

Actively support the EMEA Procurement Lead on Procurement projects, savings paperwork, contract compliance and sustainability initiatives.

Compliance with local Health and Safety regulations



Sound like you? To apply you need to be/have:

Ideally 6 years + exposure in Facilities Management role within a large commercial organization.

Experience in owning facilities contracts and supplier/ contractor management.

Experience in working with quality, environmental, and EHS management systems essential

Quality, EHS, and environmental-related accreditations are desirable

The facilities Management industry-recognized related qualifications desirable

Educated to degree level or equivalent

Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

Vendor/contract management

Decision making/complex problem solving

Excellent verbal & written communication

High level of IT literacy

Strong communication skills

Assertiveness

Practical experience in Soft Services contract delivery

Demonstrate a good working knowledge of soft services

