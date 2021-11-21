Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Work Order Admin
Creating a diverse and inclusive culture where we all feel welcomed, valued and empowered to achieve our full potential is important to who we are today and where we’re headed in the future. And we know that unique backgrounds, experiences and perspectives help us think bigger, spark innovation and succeed together.
If this job description resonates with you, we encourage you to apply even if you don’t meet all of the requirements below. We’re interested in getting to know you and what you bring to the table!
What this job involves –
- Utilizing various software packages to produce correspondence, documents, presentations, spreadsheets and databases
- Maintain document control records
- Support the team to produce high standard quality documents and deliverables in MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint
- Ensure day-to-day team support functions are carried out in relation to office stationery and office consumables, and the purchasing of other equipment and materials required by the team.
- Provide minutes of meetings and distribute within an appropriate timeframe
- Develop an understanding of the key areas of FM delivery to be able to provide support to all members of the FM team
- Utilize the clients system for booking the use of site meeting rooms
- Coordinate the team requirements with Macro head office in Dubai
- To ensure FM administration services are delivered efficiently and effectively
- Ensure appropriate Macro processes and procedures are followed
- Implementing and maintaining filing systems (both electronic and hard copy systems). Organising and storing paperwork, documents and computer based information
- Facilities Team meeting arrangements
- Preparation of quotations and purchase orders
- Preparation and cross checking of contractor invoices
- Daily interface with client and contractors.
- Security access to the building – cross checking of staff visa/employment information
- Prepares monthly client reports, financial reports and updates local policies and procedures.
- Drafting letters, verbal instruction forms, contracts and other documentation as necessary.
- Assisting the FM managers with procurement and tendering exercises.
- Other project related activity as required
- Ensuring working in accordance with HS&E procedures and instructions, contractual, legislative and local requirements
- Reporting immediately to line management if they sustain an injury or become ill whilst at work, or where they are directly involved in or witness any serious incident, dangerous occurrence or significant environmental pollution incident
Notifying line management of any identified or suggested opportunity for improvement of the HSEMS and associated health, safety & environmental risk controls
What You Can Expect From Us
We succeed together and believe the best inspire the best, so we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our success.
Our Total Rewards program reflects our commitment to helping you achieve your career ambitions, recognizing your contributions, investing in your well-being and providing competitive benefits and pay.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to JLL on jll.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com to apply
Community Host
Responsible for internal employee services such as ownership of office space, fostering employee engagement and supporting the hybrid worker experience.
Job Description
- Proactive inspection and floor walks
- Raising works orders
- Main point of contact for escalations and feedback
- Raise cleanliness issues such as replenishment of items
- Manage meeting room booking system
- Manage the desk booking system (where applicable)
- Ensure all signage and messages are current and relevant
- Ensure neighborhood/zoning maps are up to date
- Timely reporting on workplace issues
- Assist with Av/VA and other tech enquiries
- Work with new joiners on orientation tours
- Support collection of data
- Communicating with hospitality teams for any external meetings
- Ensure vending areas, social hubs and pantry areas are appropriately stocked with required items
- Ensure centralized supplies are stocked i.e. stationery
- Locker Management and support
- Ensuring all desks are readily available for colleagues each morning
- Support change management activates
- Support health & safety function when required
- Assist and cascade any home working enquiries
Sound like you? To apply you need to be / have:
- You are passionate about people, providing them with great experiences. A natural “people person” with exceptional Customer Service skills
- Has strong relationship building skills to be able to get to know, understand and respond to the needs of our staff and customers
- High attention to detail
- Flexible and proactive
- Ability to react quickly and decisively when faced with a problem or issue
- Team player, 3 years’ experience in working within a Front of House or Reception environment ideally gained within a corporate or hotel environment
- Able to work off their own initiative and with minimal direction
- Strong team player with a commitment to support their colleagues
- Exceptionally organised and skilled in multi-tasking
- Computer Literate – good understanding and working knowledge of office software.
- Communication – good level written, oral communications skills. An influential communicator, with the ability to deliver clear and concise messages and identify mutually agreeable solutions.
- Proven track record of achievement
- An ability to understand problems, its impact and provide resolutions in a timely manner
- Feel empowered to take action and resolve issues quickly and thoughtfully
- Excellent time management and organisational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Soft Services Manager
What this job involves –
The Soft Services Manager (Operations) is responsible for ensuring that the vendor is managed in line with the IFM vendor management process, and in accordance with contracts, measurable Key Performance Indicators and Service Level Agreements.
In all instances, the Soft Services manager is responsible for working closely with the onsite delivery teams to ensure that:
- Full compliance to Environmental Health and Safety regulations is continuously achieved
- Services are managed and delivered consistently across the portfolio of sites
- Establish relationships with client Site Leads, , Area and Regional FM managers, business partners such as EHS leads, IT to establish trust and credibility in the delivery of IFM services
- Support the resolution of Soft services FM issues at sites under purview, escalating when needed
- Develop the team’s existing skills and add new competencies to enhance service and drive opportunities for more self-performance
- Drive performance as measured by client’s Key Performance Indicators
- Manage subcontractors and suppliers to deliver goods and services against contracts and expectations
- Ensure client satisfaction with delivery of Facility Management services and provide a lead role in monitoring and increasing customer satisfaction.
- Support in the implementation of short and long-term projects for the client as requested.
- Gap Analyses full sites PPM schedule against site assets or existing schedules.
- Full understanding of Operational Scope of Works across region
- Oversight and support for Operations – providing real support (on-site and remote) to all Soft Services operations managed by JLL
- Develop and support a sustainability and sourcing focus, delivering quality, frugal and sustainable solutions for Client.
- Engage and collaborate with EMEA peer group to build consistency of solution/process across all Services delivered.
- Actively support the EMEA Procurement Lead on Procurement projects, savings paperwork, contract compliance and sustainability initiatives.
- Compliance with local Health and Safety regulations
Sound like you? To apply you need to be/have:
- Ideally 6 years + exposure in Facilities Management role within a large commercial organization.
- Experience in owning facilities contracts and supplier/ contractor management.
- Experience in working with quality, environmental, and EHS management systems essential
- Quality, EHS, and environmental-related accreditations are desirable
- The facilities Management industry-recognized related qualifications desirable
- Educated to degree level or equivalent
- Ability to work in a collaborative team environment
- Vendor/contract management
- Decision making/complex problem solving
- Excellent verbal & written communication
- High level of IT literacy
- Strong communication skills
- Assertiveness
- Practical experience in Soft Services contract delivery
- Demonstrate a good working knowledge of soft services
