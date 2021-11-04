Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job title: JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management)

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for a suitable candidate who will join us as a JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management) who understands how use of nano and micro influencers aids in PR, Marketing and Brand Awareness.

Responsibilities

  • Searching for new brand ambassadors on social media (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)
  • Constantly communicating with ambassadors and reviewing and editing of all their ideas for content before publishing
  • Controlling of the content publishing in line with the schedule and agreement with each ambassador
  • Collecting analytics and preparing monthly reports

Academic Qualifications and Skills

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Desire to grow in PR and Marketing
  • Superb presentation, writing and reporting skills
  • Proficiency with G suite tools e. google docs, google spreadsheets etc.
  • Ability to Multitask
  • Recent graduate in Communication, PR or Marketing will be an added advantage

Why join Jiji Team

  • New age company with sustainable future
  • Modern office work environment
  • Brilliant, young, energetic and friendly team
  • Interact with brilliant minds from all our team who have a global presence

Benefits for you when working with Jiji

  • We are a global e-commerce company driven by technology which you will learn
  • Challenging goals and fast-paced environment, which will lead to your rapid personal & professional growth
  • Transport to and from work daily
  • Cool work perks like monthly TGIF’s, out of office end year parties, thematic Friday’s
  • A work culture that encourages innovation and creativity

Salary – Ksh 30,000 -Ksh 35,000(net)

How to Apply

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE

(Influencer Management)

Job title:  TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for an experienced and passionate TEAM LEAD for our Car’s department.

Responsibilities

  • Develop, review, and report on the Car Sales division’s strategy, ensuring the strategic objectives are well understood and executed by the team
  • Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators and prospect for potential new car clients and turn this into increased business
  • Identify potential car clients, and the decision-makers within the car industry, research and build relationships with them
  • Plan approaches and Work with the team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.
  • Present to and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view of developing new services, products, and distribution
  • Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales
  • Use the CRM system to review and monitor team sales performance and identify areas to improve and create performance metrics for team members
  • Develop and prepare daily reporting structure for the team on the ground that ensures accountability of work being done

 Qualifications 

  • Degree/ Diploma in any field
  • Proven experience as a Car Consultant/Manager/Team Lead or a similar role for 5 years’
  • Established professional relationships with car dealers and motor vehicle importers in Kenya
  • Superb communication, presentation, writing and reporting skills
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
  • Ability to work well under pressure
  • Integrity and Professionalism

Why work for us

  • Competitive above market salary
  • Bonus pegged on monthly sales target met
  • Facilitation for communication, movement, internet
  • Cool perks – branded merchandise for team, refreshments during training sessions, weekly challenges to motivate and engage the team, great and friendly work environment, culture Fridays, monthly office parties,
  • This is a senior role and you will work closely with the top management and be part of Jiji C-

Salary – Negotiable

How to Apply

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply