Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job title: JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management)
Company profile
Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.
We are looking for a suitable candidate who will join us as a JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management) who understands how use of nano and micro influencers aids in PR, Marketing and Brand Awareness.
Responsibilities
- Searching for new brand ambassadors on social media (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)
- Constantly communicating with ambassadors and reviewing and editing of all their ideas for content before publishing
- Controlling of the content publishing in line with the schedule and agreement with each ambassador
- Collecting analytics and preparing monthly reports
Academic Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Desire to grow in PR and Marketing
- Superb presentation, writing and reporting skills
- Proficiency with G suite tools e. google docs, google spreadsheets etc.
- Ability to Multitask
- Recent graduate in Communication, PR or Marketing will be an added advantage
Why join Jiji Team
- New age company with sustainable future
- Modern office work environment
- Brilliant, young, energetic and friendly team
- Interact with brilliant minds from all our team who have a global presence
Benefits for you when working with Jiji
- We are a global e-commerce company driven by technology which you will learn
- Challenging goals and fast-paced environment, which will lead to your rapid personal & professional growth
- Transport to and from work daily
- Cool work perks like monthly TGIF’s, out of office end year parties, thematic Friday’s
- A work culture that encourages innovation and creativity
Salary – Ksh 30,000 -Ksh 35,000(net)
How to Apply
Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE
(Influencer Management)
Job title: TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT
Company profile
Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.
We are looking for an experienced and passionate TEAM LEAD for our Car’s department.
Responsibilities
- Develop, review, and report on the Car Sales division’s strategy, ensuring the strategic objectives are well understood and executed by the team
- Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators and prospect for potential new car clients and turn this into increased business
- Identify potential car clients, and the decision-makers within the car industry, research and build relationships with them
- Plan approaches and Work with the team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.
- Present to and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view of developing new services, products, and distribution
- Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales
- Use the CRM system to review and monitor team sales performance and identify areas to improve and create performance metrics for team members
- Develop and prepare daily reporting structure for the team on the ground that ensures accountability of work being done
Qualifications
- Degree/ Diploma in any field
- Proven experience as a Car Consultant/Manager/Team Lead or a similar role for 5 years’
- Established professional relationships with car dealers and motor vehicle importers in Kenya
- Superb communication, presentation, writing and reporting skills
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Integrity and Professionalism
Why work for us
- Competitive above market salary
- Bonus pegged on monthly sales target met
- Facilitation for communication, movement, internet
- Cool perks – branded merchandise for team, refreshments during training sessions, weekly challenges to motivate and engage the team, great and friendly work environment, culture Fridays, monthly office parties,
- This is a senior role and you will work closely with the top management and be part of Jiji C-
Salary – Negotiable
How to Apply
Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>