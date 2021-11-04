Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job title: JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management)

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for a suitable candidate who will join us as a JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE (Influencer Management) who understands how use of nano and micro influencers aids in PR, Marketing and Brand Awareness.

Responsibilities

Searching for new brand ambassadors on social media (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)

Constantly communicating with ambassadors and reviewing and editing of all their ideas for content before publishing

Controlling of the content publishing in line with the schedule and agreement with each ambassador

Collecting analytics and preparing monthly reports

Academic Qualifications and Skills

Excellent communication skills

Desire to grow in PR and Marketing

Superb presentation, writing and reporting skills

Proficiency with G suite tools e. google docs, google spreadsheets etc.

Ability to Multitask

Recent graduate in Communication, PR or Marketing will be an added advantage

Why join Jiji Team

New age company with sustainable future

Modern office work environment

Brilliant, young, energetic and friendly team

Interact with brilliant minds from all our team who have a global presence

Benefits for you when working with Jiji

We are a global e-commerce company driven by technology which you will learn

Challenging goals and fast-paced environment, which will lead to your rapid personal & professional growth

Transport to and from work daily

Cool work perks like monthly TGIF’s, out of office end year parties, thematic Friday’s

A work culture that encourages innovation and creativity

Salary – Ksh 30,000 -Ksh 35,000(net)

How to Apply

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line JUNIOR PR EXECUTIVE

(Influencer Management)

Job title: TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT

Company profile

We are looking for an experienced and passionate TEAM LEAD for our Car’s department.

Responsibilities

Develop, review, and report on the Car Sales division’s strategy, ensuring the strategic objectives are well understood and executed by the team

Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators and prospect for potential new car clients and turn this into increased business

Identify potential car clients, and the decision-makers within the car industry, research and build relationships with them

Plan approaches and Work with the team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.

Present to and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view of developing new services, products, and distribution

Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales

Use the CRM system to review and monitor team sales performance and identify areas to improve and create performance metrics for team members

Develop and prepare daily reporting structure for the team on the ground that ensures accountability of work being done

Qualifications

Degree/ Diploma in any field

Proven experience as a Car Consultant/Manager/Team Lead or a similar role for 5 years’

Established professional relationships with car dealers and motor vehicle importers in Kenya

Superb communication, presentation, writing and reporting skills

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to work well under pressure

Integrity and Professionalism

Why work for us

Competitive above market salary

Bonus pegged on monthly sales target met

Facilitation for communication, movement, internet

Cool perks – branded merchandise for team, refreshments during training sessions, weekly challenges to motivate and engage the team, great and friendly work environment, culture Fridays, monthly office parties,

This is a senior role and you will work closely with the top management and be part of Jiji C-

Salary – Negotiable

How to Apply

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line TEAM LEAD – CAR DEPARTMENT