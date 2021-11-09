Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Transport Coordinator

General Accountabilities

Ensure daily briefing and debriefing is done before commencing operations.

Has in hand daily opening and closing physical stock count report.

Accurate dispatch records for factory evacuation and collections from 3rd party manufacturers

Cost Avoidance Management by monitoring factory clearance, adequate supply of empty pallets to prevent congestion on the floor hence avoid factory shut down within set lead times and with zero harm.

Ensure each truck loads a minimum of 2 trips per shift

Follow up on 100% proof of delivery (POD) documents for trips loaded within the shift

Ensure to meet target TAT of 4hrs for each truck at either loading or offloading point, any issues to be escalated to Site Lead and be documented

Ensure to escalate any delays after truck has stayed for 2hrs at any point for resolution

Direct the daily activity to ensure a safe, secure, clean and fair work environment for team members

Ensure compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)

Ensure company policies are applied and enforced

Work in collaboration with other DHL and Unilever/Upfield sites to maximize efficiencies and best practice

Fully responsible for managing relationship with Unilever/Upfield management / staff on and off Unilever/Upfield facilities

Ensure all DHL personnel and third party personnel on site understand and comply to all site safety and security rules and regulations.

Accounts for all DHL assets and personnel (including third party staff) on site.

Timely communication of any truck breakdowns and truck non-compliance to Workshop and Site Lead

Update all trips done within the shift in Kewill

Ensure truck checklists are done by drivers before loading each truck and they are submited to workshop team

Keep safe the fuel card and ensure fueling requirements are met by the drivers

You may be required to undertake other duties as necessitated by business needs that may not be part of the responsibilities outlined in this role profile.

Qualifications

High school/secondary education

University Graduate

Skills/Competencies/Experiences

Excellent organizational skills

Good analytical and numerical skills

Excellent interpersonal, customer service and planning skills

Excellent communicator (verbal & written)

Computer literate and proficient in Microsoft office suite

Knowledge of Health & Safety requirements

Knowledge of customs requirements

Knowledge of working time legislation

Languages

English and Kiswahili both spoken and written.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to DHL on careers.dhl.com to apply

HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) Driver

Business Overview

This is a busy, fast-paced operation that offers many challenges and opportunities for the right person. This position is based at Nairobi, Kenya

Role Outline

Safe, efficient transportation and delivery of goods to various customers in different destinations, using a commercial motor vehicle meeting company, client, customer and legislative requirement.

Resources

All employees, Departmental Managers Performance Indicators

General Accountabilities

Ensure safe vehicle turnaround time/transit time to various delivery destinations is met.

Responsible for the vehicle safety and standard quality requirements, including all legal requirements by law.

Ensure that the vehicle in use is in good condition for delivery and any anomaly is reported in good time for corrective measure.

Ensure you are familiar with the standard operating procedures for loading and offloading at the distribution centre you have been assigned and to each distributor/customer you deliver to. This includes ensuring all documentation related to delivery and from delivery are dully filled and signed where necessary and returned to the appropriate offices.

Ensure that all documentations relataed to deliveries and from deliveries are dully filled and signed where necessary and returned to appropriate offices.

Timely reporting of all potential risks, near misses, breakdowns and accidents to your immediate supervisors.

Complete routine vehicle checks and ensure that the vehicle achieves the set target of fuel consumption(Km/L)

Caution and safety on the road is to be exercised at all times and adhere to the working time directive.

Qualifications

O level school certificate

HGV Driving license

Prior Driving experience

Skills/Competencies/Experiences

Team Player

Minimum 3 yrs driving experience

Languages

English and Kiswahili both spoken and written.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to DHL on careers.dhl.com to apply