Job Title: Client Service Assistant- Internship/ Attachment

Job Type: Internship

Reports to: Legal Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 19 November 2021.

Job Summary: Responsible for providing Legal support to the Legal department.

Responsibilities

Documents filing, archiving and retrieval of client files.

Review of client files to ensure that the correct client engagement procedures are followed and that all the necessary support documentation is obtained at the point of engaging clients.

Maintain an organized procedure for obtaining all client legal documentation – National ID or passport, KRA pin, passport size photographs and other documentation as required by the legal officer.

Review completed transaction client files to ensure they contain the full set of transactional documents (e.g. sales agreements, receipts, addendums to the sale agreements etc) and are ready for the title transfer process;

Prepare the relevant documents that are required for each title transfer process (e.g. client documents, AMG Realtors documents, relevant transfer forms duly signed etc)– and document the same for purposes of tracking the progress.

Support in the title dispatch and delivery processes.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Records Management/Business Administration from a recognized institution.

Excellent organization and record management skills.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

Job Title: Marketing Internship/ Attachment

Job Type : Internship

Reports to: Marketing Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 19 November 2021.

Job Summary: Responsible for providing Marketing support to the Digital Media & Marketing department.

Responsibilities

Assist in populating content for the AMG portals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube (where applicable)

Manage database regarding leads gotten from social media, electronic advertisement and all the data analysis that help in decision making of the organization.

Facilitate support on online marketing, web page update and follow up with potential clients.

Run digital marketing campaigns and other growth initiatives end-to-end.

Assist team in producing high quality media content that delivers the greatest value for our entire product pipeline.

Work with a team in managing and executing marketing

Develop and execute a clear plan on how the business will tell its story and position its brand.

Support in the organization of promotional events by preparing materials needed as well as planning the logistics around the events to create awareness.

Offer support on company photography and maintenance of a photo library that can provide imaging on digital media.

Collect contacts of interested customers for follow up and sharing with the sales team.

Respond to any enquiries raised on social media in consultation with the Social Media Administrator.

Communicating courteously with customers by telephone, email, letter and face to face for good client relationships and satisfaction.

Social media analytics, including Google Analytics and Facebook Insights in order to report on the efficacy of AMG’s online marketing efforts.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Digital Marketing from a recognized institution.

Good communication skills.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

Job Title: Projects Internship/ Attachment

Job Type : Internship

Reports to: Surveyor

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 19 November 2021.

Job Summary: Responsible for providing projects support to the projects department.

Responsibilities

Travelling to sites, when necessary to check on the projects progress i.e fencing, gate installations, beacons and roads construction progress.

Taking measurements of distances and angles on a property or section of land in order to establish legal boundaries.

Employing specialized equipment, including distance measuring wheels, GPS, and geographic information system (GIS) devices to measure boundaries and contours.

Marking and delineating boundaries and reference points on a property or section of land.

Researching and consulting historical maps and surveys, as well as legal documents, relating to the property or section of land they are measuring

Analyzing data using plans, maps, charts, and software.

Collaborating and working with project managers, construction crews, and government agencies, when necessary.

Qualifications

Degree / Higher Diploma in Land Surveying from a recognized institution.

Excellent in numerical skills.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail with a methodical and logical approach to work.

Good knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How To Apply.

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience;

Please send your CV only quoting the job title as the email subject (Projects Intern) before 30 November 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com