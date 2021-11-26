Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2021 – American rapper, William Leonard Roberts II popularly known as Rick Ross, has sparked reactions online after he was captured on camera getting cozy with Tanzanian model and Diamond’s baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto.

In the viral videos, the sassy model is seen exchanging saliva with the renowned rapper while partying in one of the high-end clubs in Dubai.

The flamboyant rapper couldn’t keep his hands off her as they danced the night away.

“Daddy and mommy. We are happy guys,” she captioned one of the videos.

She also shared another romantic video pampering the rapper and bragged that at the moment, she is the only woman that Ross is thinking about.

“Rick Ross anadeka tu kwa mommy,” she captioned the video.

Rick Ross spoke about his relationship with Hamisa Mobetto about two months ago and confirmed that she makes his heart go gaga.

He described her as a beautiful lady with a beautiful spirit and promised to support her.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it?

“I’m gonna leave that to her…but she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her,” he said when asked about his rumoured affair with the Tanzanian model.

Here are videos of the popular rapper and Hamisa getting cosy in Dubai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.