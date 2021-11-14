Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 November 2021 – Mike Sonko’s wife, Primerose Mbuvi, has shared photos of her daughters Saumu and Sandra enjoying a photo session together.

The two were dressed in revealing outfits as they posed on top of a luxurious car.

Primerose appeared delighted with the outfits that made them resemble upcoming socialites.

“Girls just wanna have fun. Keep sparkling my chubby chics. Nawapenda,” she wrote.

Here are the photos.

