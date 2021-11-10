Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

UNV Youth

Closing date: November 18, 2021

Mission and objectives

Since its inception in 1972, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has been the global authority that sets the environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment. UNEP’s mission is to provide leadership and encourage partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, UNEP works through its divisions as well as regional, liaison and out-posted offices and a growing network of collaborating centres of excellence.

Context

This position will be based within the GEF Team, Economy Division, UNEP office based in Gigiri Nairobi. This position will be supervised under the Fund Management Officer within the GEF team. The key functions are performed under a broad partnership with multiple sectors at the national and devolved units which requires individual flexibility and adaptation skills.

Task description

Under the direct supervision of the Programme Budget Officer, the UN Volunteer will undertake the following tasks:

Provide support with regard to the review, analysis and preparation of the project budgets and the revisions.

Prepare supporting documents (narrative and supporting tables) with respect to GEF submissions and UNEP Programme of Work.

Assist in preparing contractual documents for Executing Agencies.

Monitor expenditures and compare with approved budgets; prepare adjustments as necessary.

Assist in preparation of budget performance submissions and finalization of budget performance reports, analyse variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.

Monitor integrity of various financial databases.

Verify accuracy of input data, ensuring consistency of data.

Periodic reconciliation of accounts.

Review cash advance requests and upon certification by the fund management officer prepare payments for final disbursement by cashier.

Review incoming expenditure reports and upon certification by the fund management officer input in relevant databases/systems.

Notify payees on status of payments.

Assist fund management officers regarding queries on budget, payment and deposit related issues and draft related correspondence.

Maintain updated files and archives as required.

Prepare project completion and closing revisions including all supporting documents.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

How to Apply

Eligibility criteria:

Age: 18-26

Candidate must be a national or legal resident of the country of assignment.

Apply on the UN Platform: https://app.unv.org/opportunities/1675224962263296

Communications Associate

Closing date: November 19, 2021

The Communications Associate is normally supervised by a Communication Officer or other position as decided by the senior management in the area of responsibility. The supervisor provides the incumbent with regular guidance. The incumbent works quite independently on regular assignments with an oversight from the supervisor. S/he keeps frequent contacts with staff at various levels in the office and occasionally with staff at the same level in other duty stations and/or Headquarters; with media, local suppliers, NGO, implementing partners, embassies and UN agencies.

The Communications Associates, depending on the organizational structure and location, may also be required to provide support in executing a range of communications activities in the fields of news and media relations, multimedia content production, social media engagement, video production, Goodwill Ambassadors and other influencers, public outreach and campaigns, fundraising, analytics and brand. The incumbents may also be required to help strengthen coordination and editorial planning in the area of responsibility, support advocacy, awareness-raising and digital fundraising efforts as well as strengthening analytics to inform the social media strategies and work plans.

All UNHCR staff members are accountable to perform their duties as reflected in their job description. They do so within their delegated authorities, in line with the regulatory framework of UNHCR which includes the UN Charter, UN Staff Regulations and Rules, UNHCR Policies and Administrative Instructions as well as relevant accountability frameworks. In addition, staff members are required to discharge their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the core, functional, cross-functional and managerial competencies and UNHCR’s core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity.

1. Duties

Support the implementation of communications strategies for countries, situations and special projects within the area of responsibility; help identify thematic priorities and target audiences to meet UNHCR’s global, regional and country-level communications objectives of leading the narrative, generating empathy and mobilizing action for forcibly displaced and stateless people.

Monitor news and popular trends to insert UNHCR’s messaging into ongoing conversations; identify key moments for proactive communications.

Help forge strategic partnerships with individuals and organizations who can help produce and promote UNHCR content, activities and messaging as well as provide research insights to improve communications; promote the work of engaged businesses and civil society actors.

Support the development of news-driven and authoritative content to lead the narrative on forced displacement and show UNHCR’s impact (e.g. interviews, press releases, flagship reports, speeches), create emotive storytelling to generate empathy (e.g. stories, multimedia content) and mobilize action by signposting concrete steps people can take to help refugees (e.g. digital diplomacy, action-driven campaigns, fundraising).

Help ensure that content created reaches maximum impact by supporting the development of strategies for distribution from the outset, boosting the visibility of out content on relevant UNHCR channels and placing it on external channels.

Help monitor the implementation of communications projects and adjust accordingly.

Assist in research, preparation, editing and production of professional media and communications materials for target audiences and ensure their timely dissemination via UNHCR’s communications channels, ensuring highest quality standards.

Continually maintain and upgrade communications skills, keeping abreast of emerging platforms and tools, and systematically reviewing media impact results and other measurement tools for learning purposes.

May be required to assist in implementation of campaigns, events and other initiatives in support of UNHCR’s strategic objectives, including its need for a leading share of voice on refugee and related matters.

May be required to undertake missions and field trips with media and other official visitors in support of UNHCR and its work.

Perform other related duties as required.

Certificates and/or Licenses

Journalism, Social Sciences, Humanities or related fields

Relevant Job Experience

Essential

Excellent computer skills and knowledge of MS Office applications. Excellent drafting skills.

Desirable

Experience implementing communications strategies. Professional writing and editing skills. Experience working on advocacy campaigns.

Functional Skills

MS-Drafting, Documentation, Data Presentation

CO-International Media Contacts

CO-Journalism (incl. print, broadcast, photography, video, layout & graphics)

ER-Digital channels including social media, website, mobile, email and online advertising

CO-Video production for digital platforms (including news organizations)

CO-Web publishing and content management

CO-Editing

CO-Digital content production

Language Requirements

*For General Service jobs: Knowledge of English and/or UN working language of the duty station if not English.*

How to Apply

External candidates are requested to submit their applications through the UNHCR website. Instructions are provided on www.unhcr.org – Employment – Career opportunities – General Service and National Professional categories.

Country Fund Portfolio Specialist

Closing date: November 10, 2021

Background Information – Job specific

The Sanitation and Hygiene Fund is a UNOPS Trust Fund committed to saving lives and improving the well being of people by improving access to sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health hygiene. The Fund will invest in country led programmes to accelerate progress and sustainable impact toward the achievement of SDG 6.2.

The Fund will maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of international development assistance and national investment. Staff at the Fund manage grants and other financial modalities, coordinate with partners,support countries, monitor and evaluate results, report on progress, manage donor relations and raise funds.

At the core of the new architecture is a country funding model designed to be an efficient and effective mechanism that can operate at scale and deliver impact and supported by a suite of policies that define how funding is to be invested. The SHF uses development and impact innovative finance mechanisms, including co-financing by recipient countries, to secure sustainable funding and the long term sustainability of its programs.

The SHF is looking for mission-oriented, collaborative, open minded and flexible candidates who are passionate about global development.

Role of the Country Fund Portfolio Specialist

Reporting to the Country Fund Portfolio Manager, the Country Fund Portfolio Specialist is responsible for supporting the implementation of SHF’s funding application and programme cycle, including allocation and implementation oversight in the portfolio of assigned countries.

The Country Fund Portfolio Specialist delivers timely integrated, proactive support, identifies risk and elevates where necessary, to secure countries’ access to, and effective/efficient use of, SHF resources to achieve tangible results.

Functional responsibilities

Funding application

Within the portfolio of assigned countries:

Coordinate the compilation and analysis of complex data and qualitative information as required to support eligibility and prioritisation determinations per the SHF policy.

Draft relevant communications to countries, for example regarding eligibility status, allocation, and transition.

Prepare materials required (including managing appropriate translations) for SHF eligible countries to submit clear applications in line with SHF strategy and policies.

Manage timely responses to questions submitted by applicants regarding the funding process by liaising as needed across SHFteams.

Ensure the timely compilation of all materials, including the SHF eligibility list for publication on the SHF website.

Ensure relevant sections of the SHF website are up to date with the most current information for stakeholders on all aspects of the SHF funding processes.

Prepare relevant communications to national governments regarding co-financing and leveraging requirements.

Monitor and provide solutions for resolving SHF funding/co-financing issues arising on a country-by-country basis, escalating where required.

Track co-financing requirements for clear and transparent documentation.

Responsible for risk identification, manage through implementation of the SHF risk register(s) and manage or elevate appropriately.

Prepare and maintain country records, status and progress trackers, including for audit but also for decision making purposes. 2. Support to Independent Review Team (IRT)

Act as the focal point for preparing documentation required for IRT review processes for countries within the assigned portfolio, including applicant materials.

Lead on t documentation of IRT funding recommendations related to countries within the assigned portfolio. 3. Grant management

Within the portfolio of assigned countries:

Provide technical advice with the delivery of all SHF pre-financing activities in eligible countries leading to the development of high quality investment cases and bankable projects.

Facilitate, coordinate and support all steps of the SHF funding process for grants and other types of investments (application, funding decision, disbursement, monitoring, renewal).

Coordinate and ensure the development of high quality and country-specific grant documents.

Deliver efficient and proactive coordination of all SHF processes with a country, including clear and comprehensive communications consistent with SHF strategy and policies.

Review and analyse key documentation from countries or partners; ensuring compliance with policies, requirements, agreed timelines, formats and quality standards.

Manage systems for maintaining organized documentation of all country correspondence.

Work in collaboration with the Finance Unit to advise on disbursements to SHF recipients.

Knowledge management, partnerships and innovation

Act as the focal point for capturing feedback and ensuring that lessons learned across countries, technical partners and other teams inform updated application materials.

T Represent SHF in dialogue with relevant finance and development partners in the region, including the African Development Bank, financing organizations and UN agencies, for the purpose of gathering intelligence and establishing partnerships.

Manage the development and introduction of innovation to ensure SHF is continually incorporating best practice approaches.

This position is expected to travel frequently around the region and occasionally outside the region.

a. Education

Advanced university degree preferably in Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Political Sciences, Social Sciences or other relevant field is required.

A bachelor’s degree with a combination of two additional years of relevant experience may be accepted in lieu of the master’s degree.**b. Experience**

Minimum of five years of progressively responsible investment structuring/fund management experience is required.

Experience of managing government and donor relations and investor engagement while working for an international organization or related experience is required.

Experience in grant management is required.

Prior experience in supporting or managing the implementation of multi-donor supported projects would be a strong asset.

c. Language **

Full working knowledge of English is essential.

Knowledge of another official UNOPS language, particularly French, is an asset

Contract type: Individual Contractor Agreement

Contract level: International Individual Contractor Agreement Level 2 – ICS10

Contract duration: Ongoing ICA – ‘Open-ended, subject to organizational requirements, availability of funds and satisfactory performance.

For more details about the ICA contractual modality, please follow this link:

https://www.unops.org/english/Opportunities/job-opportunities/what-we-offer/Pages/Individual-Contractor-Agreements.aspx

Should the preferred candidate be a national of the country where the position is based, a LICA contract at the same level could be applicable.

How to Apply