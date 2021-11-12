Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – The drama between flamboyant singer KRG The Don and his ex-wife, Linah, seems far from over, going by his latest social media post.

The two have been washing each other’s dirty linen in public and treating fans to free online drama, barely one month after they separated.

KRG is now implying that his ex-wife is suffering to an extent of losing weight, following their separation.

The singer’s ex-wife posted a new photo on her Instagram page and shortly after she shared the photo, he threw shade at her.

He wondered whether she is starving after seeing how she has lost weight and went on to celebrate her woes.

“Kwanini watu wanakonda hivi? Na mwezi haijaisha.

“Chakula ndio shida ama ni kumeza ndio shida? Je? Baada ya mwaka tutakua bado tupo ama watu watajiitia vitanzi,” he wrote.

KRG claims he divorced his ex-wife for hanging out with friends who have no focus in life.

He described her friends as ‘chokoras’ and said she was destroying her home to please them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.