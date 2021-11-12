Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday November 12, 2021 – Ukambani governors, Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), have locked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka out of Raila Odinga’s visit to the region.

This is after Kalonzo vowed not to play second fiddle to the former Prime Minister, who will be giving his fifth stab at the presidency in 2022.

Raila is meeting leaders from Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni in Wote town before addressing political rallies in Wote and Emali towns.

“I will sit with delegates from the three counties and use the opportunity to get their ideas. I am looking for partners and not followers,” said Raila.

Addressing the Kamba community through a local Radio station, Raila, met Ukambani governors two times in a week pledged to work with Kamba leaders to continue with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy after the 2022 elections.

“The Kamba people have space to bring change in this country and that is why I want to work with them,” said Raila during an interview with Mbaitu FM.

Raila is taking his Azimio la Umoja campaign to the lower Eastern region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST