Sunday, November 21, 2021 – A section of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, for trying to front Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga running mate in the forthcoming general election.

Raila, 76, has a high chance of succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta and according to Kuria, Martha Karua should be his running mate.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men said they cannot allow Karua near Raila Odinga because she is a snitch and a hardliner.

According to them, Karua is problematic and her stance might trigger irreconcilable differences with President-elect Raila Odinga.

This comes even as Karua continues to warn Kenyans against electing thieves of public money.

“I want to take this chance and without mentioning their names because they are known; to warn, advise and direct all Mt Kenya region residents and Kenyans at large to desist and avoid falling in the traps of these people.

“They have masqueraded as agents of lights, whereas we see what has happened to the Jubilee Party… Please don’t support them, they are thieves,” Karua told Inooro TV early this week.

