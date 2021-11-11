Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – A close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta has abused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) top brass after Deputy President William Ruto was stoned in Kondele, Kisumu County on Wednesday.

The DP was on a three-day visit to Luo Nyanza to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

However, when he began addressing a crowd at Kondele, rowdy goons started throwing stones at him, forcing police to lob tear gas to disrupt the irate crowd.

The DP’s bodyguards shielded him from the missiles that were coming from every side.

Kisumu County is popularly known for supporting the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and it is well known for being Jakom’s backyard.

Commenting on Facebook after the incident, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speechwriter, Munyori Buku, blasted Raila Odinga, saying “a decorated donkey remains a donkey”

“Kisumu violence today confirms the unmitigated message: Even with the handshake and Azimio, a decorated donkey remains a donkey,” Buku wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST