Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party has addressed reports that a section of its Members of Parliament had initiated plans to impeach National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

According to reports, the MPs – mostly drawn from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kieleweke faction – are already collecting signatures in a bid to kick out Muturi, who has served in the position since 2013.

Reports further indicate that members of the Speaker’s inner circle held a crisis meeting yesterday to deliberate on the way forward and how to address the impending impeachment.

The MPs allied to the Kieleweke faction are said to be unhappy with the Speaker’s perceived closeness with Deputy President William Ruto.

Both Muturi and Ruto have expressed interest in the country’s top job.

However, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has stated that he is not aware of any plans to remove Muturi from his position.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kipipiri Member of Parliament, Amos Kimunya, distanced himself from the plans to kick out Muturi, stating that he is not aware of any scheme to remove the Speaker and neither had he received instructions from the party or its leadership to carry out the ouster.

A similar stance was taken by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, who also distanced himself from the claims, asserting that his main focus was the proposed Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC), where the members plan to kick DP Ruto out of the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST