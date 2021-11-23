Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday celebrated a shopkeeper who refused to sell and register sim cards to the three Kamiti escapees.

The trio, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma, and Mohammed Abdi, escaped from Kamiti Prison, triggering a national security scare.

In a statement, DCI indicated that anti-terror detectives had gathered crucial details on how the three attempted to establish contact with their accomplices in the underworld, once they were outside the prison walls.

Immediately after they arrived in Machakos, the convicts refreshed, took breakfast, and bought caps to conceal their faces in readiness for the rest of their journey.

Detectives established that the trio had bought two mobile phones and were attempting to register SIM cards.

They pleaded with a shop attendant to facilitate them at a fee but he refused.

The shop attendant was adamant that the trio ought to produce their national IDs, failure to which, they would not get the sim cards.

“It is the simple actions of the shop attendant that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations celebrates tonight.

“The attendant’s refusal to make illegal and illegitimate profit saved the country in a big way.

“The decision to do what is right regardless of the incentive that was offered not only demonstrated the attendant’s steadfastness but also his fidelity to the law even when nobody was watching,” reads an excerpt of the DCI.

The investigative body has urged Kenyans to emulate this example and always choose to do what is right.

