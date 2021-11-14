Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Labour Chief Administrative Secretary, Patrick Ole Ntutu, has also abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta and joined Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Ntutu, who is the latest politician to defect to DP Ruto’s UDA party, said the time has come for government officials to come out and declare their political stand since the time for hiding is over.

“The time for hiding is over for those working in government, and I declare today I will support Deputy President William Ruto come 2022, as I vie for the Narok County gubernatorial seat,” Ntutu said.

The move comes at a time Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Peter Munya (Agriculture), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and John Munyes (Mining and Petroleum) have declared support for ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

According to Ntutu, everybody is at liberty to choose who he supports in the next elections as the Cabinet Secretaries have already taken sides in the political arena.

“Those Cabinet secretaries have already taken sides and even me, I have the constitutional right to decide who I will back in the presidential race.

“DP Ruto is the best person to lead this country and has the interests of the Maasai community,” Ntutu said.

At the same time, Ntutu announced he will contest for the gubernatorial seat in Narok County on the United Democratic Alliance party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST