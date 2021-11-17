Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – A police constable attached to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Escort Unit has been arrested for kidnapping a 36-year-old woman in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday.

The officer, who is based at the Ruiru General Service Unit (GSU) camp, was apprehended in the company of two other individuals after a woman raised an alarm attracting the attention of Kutus’ residents.

Confirming the arrest, Gichugu Sub County Police Commander, Anthony Mbogo, noted that the presidential escort aide had masterminded the whole scheme where they were forcing the woman to withdraw cash from a local bank when she raised an alarm.

The presidential escort aide and the other two were presented at the Gichugu Law Courts on the same day.

The detectives working on the case told the court to allow them to hold the suspects for seven more days for further interrogation.

The court granted them their wish and the accused will be presented in court on November 23rd, 2021.

Currently, they are being detained at the Kianyaga Police Station.

Their arrest and prosecution comes just a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, confirmed that some security officers are being hired to commit criminal offenses.

Matiang’i noted that the Government was aware of officers who were privately hired as hitmen to settle personal feuds, promising to take action against the culprits who he said are just a handful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST