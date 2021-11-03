Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, has echoed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning to Kenyans not to elect crooks, looters, and thieves in the 2022 General Election.

Venting on Twitter, Dida launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto and his political associates, terming them as dangerous people that Kenyans should never allow anywhere near the State

According to him, Ruto’s associates will be a threat to public funds.

He noted Ruto was assembling way too many politicians within his fold, adding the leaders will demand a favour once Ruto takes power.

“Raila is out there winning hearts and moving souls while Ruto is just buying brand new second-hand politicians.”

“Just how many politicians can you fit in a single group?

“What happens if he wins? Make no mistake, all these mouths will feed.

“Corruption will be the national anthem,” Dida tweeted.

The sentiments came barely two weeks after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru defected to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on whose ticket she will use to defend her seat.

Waiguru, who at one point was labeled as the face of corruption in Kenya after the NYS scandal, is facing numerous graft charges.

