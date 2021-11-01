Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for comparing his legacy with that of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Uhuru, who spoke in Ruiru on Friday, warned Kenyans against electing thieves, saying they will destroy his legacy and Kibaki’s.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi, said it is laughable for Uhuru to claim he has a legacy yet Kenyans are suffering because of the poor state of the economy.

“I do not know who he is referring to and that is why we are challenging him to tell us.

“If there is anybody who has brought down Kibaki’s legacy it is him. Kibaki left us with a very vibrant economy,” Linturi told Citizen TV on Monday morning.

Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, echoed Linturi’s sentiments saying Uhuru has no legacy and should not compare himself with former President Mwai Kibaki.

