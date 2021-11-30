Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to make his second-last State of the Nation address in Parliament this afternoon.

Uhuru is expected to speak on various issues, from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), taxation, foreign loans, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will also address Kenya’s economic growth, insecurity, and the realisation of the Big 4 Agenda and the Vision 2030.

However, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are crying foul after it emerged that there was a plot to lock them out of the president’s State of Nation address.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, there is a plot by pro-Uhuru allies to lockout politicians aligned with Ruto.

“Very petty on the part of my colleagues in the Senate leadership to lockout Senators supporting the Deputy President from the event. They should remember Article 132 of the Constitution requires the President to address Parliament, not Baraza la Azimio ya Kieleweke,” he stated.

In observance of social distance and the Public Health Act, only 27/67 Senators were invited to the session that will take place in the main chambers of the National Assembly.

Out of the 27, only 1 Ruto-allied Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), made it to the list by virtue of being a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

