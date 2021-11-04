Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a shot in the arm as he angles himself to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.

This is after Thika Town MP and Uhuru Kenyatta-allied legislator, Patrick ‘Wa-Jungle’ Wainaina, also defected to Ruto’s UDA party.

According to Wainaina, he will vie for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat using the UDA party after officially joining the party and being fitted with the “Bottom-Up” cap by DP Ruto in Kiambu County.

“Now officially UDA as I seek the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat.”

“This is after having been fitted with the “Bottom-Up” cap by the Deputy President at Karuri High School in Kiambaa,” Wainaina said.

The first time legislator thanked DP Ruto for the great reception in the hustler’s brigade while on a political tour in his backyard of Kiambu County.

“I thank the people for the great reception as I joined the Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and the Hustler’s brigade in meet the people tour in Weteithie, Juja, Ruiru, Ndarasha, Kibichoi, Kigumo, Kwa Maiko, Kirigiti in Kiambu County,” Wainaina said.

Wainaina, who is the only independent MP in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home county, said he is passionate about economic empowerment, and that this will be his task once elected Governor come 2022.

“I am passionate about Economic Empowerment and my immediate task will be to prepare all Kiambu and by large, Kenyan citizens to form groups in preparation of this fund that will drive Kenyans in small businesses to the middle-income bracket,” Wainaina said.

Wainaina’s entry into DP Ruto’s side comes a month after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru decamped to UDA.

