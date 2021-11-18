Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 18, 2021 – High Court Judge Justice Antony Mrima has opened up about his tribulations on the bench and shared how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has been terrorising him for issuing orders against the State.

Addressing journalists after he sentenced Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to 4 months in prison over contempt of court on Thursday, Justice Mrima revealed how his house was once rummaged by State agents who accused him of being against the Government.

“My house was burgled.”

“It was ransacked.”

“Things were thrown all over.”

“Safe for a safe which was carried away, everything else was left in the house.”

Mrima said he chose to share the threats and experience not out of fear but to affirm his position that he will endeavour to uphold the oath of office.

“I will as usual continue to discharge my functions in the best way possible without fear or favour… I would be most grateful to be corrected within the rule of law,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST