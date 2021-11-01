Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have revealed that they are being forced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Githurai yesterday, the principals; Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula, however, claimed that they would not be coerced into backing anyone.

They further noted that they are preparing to unveil their flagbearer for the top seat in two months’ time.

In his address, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, disclosed that only Kenyans had the power to choose the leaders they wanted.

“It is Kenyans who have the power to pick the leader they want. Let us forget the propaganda being peddled around in order to force some of us to support someone.”

“I have said this before and I will repeat everywhere I go. Leadership comes from the people and the people must decide,” stated a visibly agitated Mudavadi.

The four met Uhuru on Saturday, where he allegedly persuaded them once more to drop their presidential ambitions and support Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST