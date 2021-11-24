Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a shot in the arm ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Marsabit Woman Rep Safia Sheikh Adan dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party for Raila Odinga’s ODM months to the election.

Sofia becomes the latest politician to decamp from the ruling party, which has seen its fortunes dwindle by the day.

Speaking at Chungwa House when she officially joined the Opposition party yesterday, Sofia said that her move was made after wide consultations with her family and supporters.

The legislator stated that she has had the passion and the urge to belong to the ODM Party for a long time and that she will drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner in the 2022 General Election.

“I will campaign vigorously for Raila Odinga and mobilise all my supporters to rally behind his candidature,” she said.

While welcoming her to the ODM family, Raila thanked Sheikh Adan for making the bold move adding that political parties should be built on ideology and not handouts.

“Political parties are not just about numbers, it is about people who are committed and subscribe to the policies and ideology of the party they are joining willingly,” Raila said.

Her move to decamp the ruling outfit comes days after Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru ditched the Jubilee party for William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Jubilee MP, who was until recently an ardent supporter of the Jubilee party’s Kieleweke camp, endorsed William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST