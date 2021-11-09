Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) that will endorse the sacking of Deputy President William Ruto as deputy party leader.

According to Itumbi, Raila Odinga has been invited as a guest to the function slated for November 30, 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other Jubilee Party honchos will attend the meeting.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau agents are reporting: Jubilee has invited Raila Odinga to their NDC, where DP Williams Ruto and the majority of elected Legislators will be kicked out.

“A majority of staff will also lose their jobs in the NDC.

“It is so DECLASSIFIED.” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

However, Ruto and his allies have maintained that they are ready to leave the Jubilee Party, which they termed as an empty shell.

Ruto and his allies have since joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST