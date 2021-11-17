Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons, Wycliffe Ogallo, after Kamiti Maximum Prison’s jail break where three prisoners escaped on Sunday.

In a ceremony held at State House on Wednesday, Uhuru replaced Ogallo with Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba.

Uhuru later witnessed the swearing-in of Warioba who is a decorated soldier who served in peacekeeping missions in Timor and Sierra Leone.

State House said the decision to sack Ogallo was made after a briefing from the ministry in charge of correctional services regarding the Kamiti prison break.

“The briefing noted the compelling public interest in the matter and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs; in honour of the many Kenyans who have lost their lives and the enormous sacrifices made by all Kenyans and particularly the security organs to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat terror networks,” read the statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo.

The Head of State also ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to use all available resources to track down and apprehend the Kamiti fugitives.

The father of the nation also asked all state investigative authorities to hold anyone found to have participated in the prison break, accountable.

