Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, may be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

This is after he sent the DP a personal message regarding the 2022 presidential pact.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Kalonzo first made it clear that he has not been approached or even received any offers from Ruto’s camp regarding the formation of the government when President Uhuru Kenyatta exits the stage in August 2022.

But extending an olive branch to the Second in Command, Kalonzo stated that he is open to negotiations with Ruto on the way forward.

Justifying that call to welcome Ruto for dialogue, Kalonzo stated Kenya is a free country, thus allowing even political opponents to freely exchange their views.

“If you hear them looking for me, tell them I am available because Kenyans must consult.

“If they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome,” he stated.

The new development may spell doom for ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s State House matrix, considering that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been pressuring Kalonzo and other OKA principals to drop their presidential ambitions and support Baba.

