Thursday November 18, 2021 – Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has dared to go against the grain and picked City Hall chief of staff Paul Mutunga Mutungi to be her Deputy Governor to the utter surprise of Jubilee honchos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had proposed former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru or ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna for the position.

According to Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, the handshake team had proposed the two among others to fill up the position of the Deputy Governor for Nairobi due to their unequivocal support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The nomination of the former councilor for Mbotela Ward came just a day after she took the oath of office as the third Governor of Nairobi.

Kananu has already forwarded Mutungi’s name to the Nairobi County Assembly for vetting.

In a letter to Speaker Benson Mutura, Ms Kananu said the new development follows her vacation of the DG office to become the substantive Governor.

She noted that she took into account Mr Mutungi’s professional qualifications, leadership qualities, gender balance and competencies necessary for the Deputy Governor’s seat.

She urged the County Assembly to expedite his vetting process for purposes of appointment.

