Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Just like embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, has hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto and his Hustler Movement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Wambugu, who is an ardent supporter of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, said he is keenly listening to the ground to determine in whose hands between ODM leader Raila Odinga and William Ruto will he be safe.

“I have been listening to the ground and it’s clear that 2022 is between Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

“The questions to determine this election might be in whose hands are we safe?” the Nyeri Town MP said in a Facebook post.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has been losing members to rival party UDA, a party that is associated with William Ruto.

Last month, embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, officially ditched the Jubilee party for UDA, after listening to the people on the ground, who told her to join Ruto’s UDA because it will be hard for her to retain her gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

In June 2021, Wambugu warned that the Jubilee party could lose more valuable players if urgent measures to salvage the ‘collapsing’ party are not instituted.

He said this shortly after Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba dumped Uhuru’s kieleweke wing for Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

