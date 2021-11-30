Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – A key confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that they are in talks with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to form a formidable coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

OKA leaders consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, said Ruto is having talks with Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula with a possibility of forming a coalition in 2022.

“Two OKA principals are consulting DP Ruto.

“We are having conversations with Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula & Musalia Mudavadi & there’s nothing wrong with that,” Barasa said.

Barasa’s revelations come at a time Mudavadi has maintained that he will not support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid despite being forced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru is allegedly supporting Raila‘s bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST