Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told Homa Bay county residents that President Uhuru Kenyatta is working with his political rivals to frustrate his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Nyatike, where he popularised his bid on Thursday, Ruto revealed that Uhuru, whom he helped become President in 2013 and 2017 and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whom he helped become Prime Minister in 2008, are working together to block his bid in 2022.

The second in command said the two gentlemen are using the ‘deep state’ and state machinery to frustrate him so that he can drop his dream of becoming the president next year.

However, the DP said despite the threats and intimidation, he will march on with his journey of becoming the fifth President of Kenya.

“I know they have planned to defeat me. However, I am telling them that I also have my own roadmap, which will surprise them.

“You would hear them calling me a thief or criminal to incite the electorate against me.

“However, when I was on their side, they didn’t see a thief or criminal in me,” Ruto said.

