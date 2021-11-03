Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – A 27-year-old woman suspected of trafficking heroin has been arrested by DCI detectives and 30 pellets of the highly addictive drug recovered from her.

The woman, a Ugandan national identified as Bizu Rubi Halima, was arrested at a hotel room in Hamza along Jogoo road, where she is believed to have been waiting for her Kenyan contact to deliver the drugs to him. The pellets were carefully concealed as potato crisps.

Transnational and organized crimes detectives pounced on her after receiving information on her suspicious activities, through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, 0800 722 203.

As the detectives pursue her accomplices, the suspect is being processed for arraignment.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.